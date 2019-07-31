Quantcast

See headlines for MWX
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Mineworx Reports on Details of the Annual General Meeting

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 03:58:00 PM EDT


    BURNABY, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) has released the results of its Annual General Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. dated June 25, 2019 were duly passed.

    Resolutions which were passed included:

    The following five incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:

    Greg Pendura

    Akiva Borenstein

    Darcy Thiele

    Rick Purdy

    A. J. Pienaar

    The re-appointment of K.R. Margetson Ltd., Chartered Accountants as Mineworx's auditor.

    About Mineworx

    Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining projects as well as E-Waste opportunities through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies along with its licensed non-toxic, cyanide free precious metals formula these innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.



    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

    For further information contact:

    MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.                                                                                             

    Rick Gliege, V.P. Corporate Development

    250-751-3661

    rick@mineworx.net

    Source: Mineworx Technologies Ltd.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: MWX, MWXRF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8175.42
    -98.19  ▼  1.19%
    DJIA 26864.27
    -333.75  ▼  1.23%
    S&P 500 2980.38
    -32.80  ▼  1.09%
    Data as of Jul 31, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar