Minerva Neurosciences to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates on August 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


Management to host conference call

WALTHAM, Mass., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the second quarter of 2019 on Monday, August 5, 2019.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates. 

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 7559419.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; MIN-117, in clinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD); seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson's disease.  Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "NERV."  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com



Contact:

William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(617) 600-7376

Source: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc

