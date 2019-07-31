Minerals Technologies Publishes 2018 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report



Establishes Long-Term Environmental Goals in Six Specific Areas

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) ("MTI" or "the Company") today published its eleventh annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which provides a comprehensive summary of the Company's efforts to advance sustainability across all facets of the organization. The report details MTI's safety culture, environmental performance, innovative new technologies with a positive sustainability impact, sustainable mining and land reclamation practices, community engagement activities and the Company's commitment to diversity and inclusion in its workforce.

"At MTI, we are passionate about providing the safest workplace for our employees and reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We are creating innovative technologies and solutions tailored to our customers' evolving demands, preserving natural resources and making positive contributions to the communities in which we operate," said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Technologies. "Sustainability is embedded into our values and culture and integral to our long-term success."

Mr. Dietrich continued, "As we've progressed along our sustainability journey, which is guided by our culture of continuous improvement, we recognized the importance of providing more transparency into our initiatives and setting goals to elevate our performance. Following a comprehensive assessment of the sustainability elements most important to our business and stakeholders, we have established specific targets that will further reduce our environmental impact over the coming years."

The environmental goals are outlined in this year's report and target reductions in six focus areas by 2025:

Greenhouse gas emissions

Indirect greenhouse gas emissions (purchased electricity)

Water consumption

Wastewater discharge

Landfill waste

Airborne pollutants (CO, NO2, SO2 and VOCs)

The report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards as a guide for identifying, measuring and reporting MTI's non-financial impacts. The full report can be accessed at MTI's 2018 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report.

