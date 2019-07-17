Quantcast

Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 08:09:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2019.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.808 billion in 2018. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Investor Contact:

Cindi Buckwalter, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840

Source: Minerals Technologies Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MTX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8222.80
-35.39  ▼  0.43%
DJIA 27335.63
-23.53  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 3004.04
-10.26  ▼  0.34%
Data as of Jul 16, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar