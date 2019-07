Minerals Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) ("MTI" or "the Company") announced today that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies' website at www.mineralstech.com. To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on "Investor Relations," then click on "Quarterly Results & Conference Calls."

About Minerals Technologies Inc.Ā

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The Company reported sales of $1.808 billion in 2018. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-G)

Investor Contact:

Cindi Buckwalter, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:

Michael Landau, (212) 878-1840

