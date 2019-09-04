Mimi Hearing Technologies Teams Up With DSP Group to Optimize Speech Intelligibility in the Voice Enterprise Family



Partnership applies the analysis of 1.5 million individual hearing profiles to provide a personalized audio experience for maximum speech clarity.

BERLIN, Germany, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimi Hearing Technologies today announced that it is partnering with DSP Group, a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions, to improve voice intelligibility on mobile, consumer and enterprise devices by tuning audio output according to a listener's unique hearing ability.



Developed and refined through its analysis of 1.5 million individual hearing profiles, Mimi's proprietary sound processing is able to provide a personalized listening experience, allowing users to hear every detail of a conversation. By integrating the technology into DSP Group's portfolio of SoC solutions, powering unified communications phones, mobile phones, wireless hearables and wearables, Mimi will make speech significantly more intelligible for a listener, regardless of their location.

"DSP Group has been at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and design excellence for over two decades and this is another example of our ability to recognize and partner with game-changing technology companies to bring cutting-edge solutions to our customers," said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. "In this way they can realize "best-in-class" products and together we can shape the future of converged communications at home, in the office, and on the go."

Philipp Skribanowitz, CEO of Mimi Hearing Technologies, said, "Speech intelligibility is absolutely crucial for both effective human communication and for the enjoyment of audio containing speech, such as phone calls, streaming, and podcasts. Background noise, however, degrades the overall listening experience and poses a significant challenge when it comes to understanding conversation. By partnering with DSP Group, we can deliver a truly personalized listening experience that, without the combination of both technologies, would not be possible. We can't change the conversation, but we can help users understand it."

Ran Klier, CVP & GM of Unified Communications (UC) and Hearables at DSP Group, added, "Delivering upon our promise of the highest level of customer satisfaction sits at the heart of our business, so being able to provide a personalized listening experience through Mimi allows us to provide even greater value to our customers. Mimi is clearly leading the way in hearing science innovation and so we are excited to be working together to make speech clearer and more understandable with optimized audio across all of our devices."

Building on a sustained period of growth this is a strategic partnership between two leading technology companies that is enabling seamless integration of Mimi's sound processing technology into a variety of day-to-day applications and solutions leveraging DSP Group's expertise, innovation and position in the smart voice space.

About Mimi Hearing Technologies

Mimi is the world's leading provider of hearing-based audio optimization. Because we all hear differently Mimi's team of in-house hearing scientists developed its biologically-inspired and proprietary audio processing technology, that knows how well a user hears in order to optimize their listening experience. It is based on years of research and informed by the results of over 1.5 million Mimi Hearing tests. Along with its award-winning technology, Mimi can also claim to have created the world's largest database of digital hearing profiles. Mimi can be easily integrated into consumer electronics devices, such as headphones, smartphones, TVs, in-flight entertainment systems and a range of systems and platforms. Visit mimi.io for more information.

About DSPG

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit dspg.com.

The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark, and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

