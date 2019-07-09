Quantcast

Mimecast to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter 2020 after the close of the market on August 5, 2019.

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EDT (UTC-04:00) on August 5, 2019.  To access the conference call, dial (844) 402-0879 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (478) 219-0767 for international callers, conference ID# 5594623.  The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website https://investors.mimecast.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID# 5594623.  An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website https://investors.mimecast.com.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. www.mimecast.com

