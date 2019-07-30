Mimecast Announces New Cyber Alliance Program



New Program Expands API & Data Sharing Collaboration Between Security Vendor Helping to Increase Protection for Joint Customers

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today launched the Cyber Alliance Program, a new program designed to align security vendors into an extensive cyber resilience ecosystem. Interoperability and data sharing are key to any advanced security plan while building a more cyber resilient organization. Mimecast's Cyber Alliance Program is focused on bringing complimentary cyber software vendors together for the greater good of the customer.



Driven by customer demand, the Cyber Alliance Program is based on the premise that sharing data about threats, malicious code and attack vectors among cyber vendors helps strengthen products and creates additional protection for the customer - helping each product become more effective and allowing for customers to be more cyber resilient. The program is open to select technology companies offering security and cyber resilience products that meet the program criteria and that are interested in integrating their technology into Mimecast's platform using open APIs.

"Organizations are often strapped from a resource and budget perspective, yet, IT admins are still responsible for processing and responding to alerts, all while managing a variety of disparate security solutions. Automation through interaction with Mimecast APIs helps streamline and simplify these efforts as they bolster cyber resilience," said Christina Van Houten, chief strategy officer at Mimecast. "The goal of creating the Cyber Alliance Program is to provide an ecosystem of like-minded vendors who want to help customers efficiently and effectively protect their infrastructures, helping organizations build a more cyber resilient world."

Customers can now benefit from the Cyber Alliance Program by maximizing their current or planned investments, reducing administration time, and immediately gaining deeper insights into today's advanced threats. Cyber Alliance Partners can now work more effectively with Mimecast on integrations by accessing APIs and conducting impactful joint go-to-market initiatives.

"Mimecast's Cybersecurity Alliance Program is a great example of how vendors should be working together for the greater good of their customers," said Dave Schwartz, area vice president, AMER alliances and channels at Splunk. "Splunk's mission is to make machine data accessible, usable and valuable for everyone. Our partnership with Mimecast adds a new layer of context for correlation, which ultimately delivers a greater level of operational intelligence across organizations."

"Using the Mimecast API to correlate email and firewall data in Splunk means we can see and respond to incidents faster and improve overall detection rates," said Bob Francis, vice president and CIO of Steel Dynamics. "We plan to automate our incident response playbooks by further integrating Mimecast [with our ticketing system] to update policies - blocking senders, IPs and domains for example."

Mimecast Cyber Alliance Program is designed to offer customers and partners additional benefits including:

Purpose built, ready to use integrations from some of the market-leading vendors.

Out of the box API's for rapid development.

Thoroughly documented guides with sample code in five development languages.

Simple tutorials to explain and highlight how and when to use the integrations within an organization's environment.

The Cyber Alliance Program covers a number of cybersecurity categories including SIEM, SOAR, firewall, threat intelligence and endpoint-security vendors. For a full list of partners and more information on how to join the Cyber Alliance Program visit the Tech Connect page.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast's expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies. The use of the words ‘partner' or ‘partnership' does not imply a partnership relationship between Mimecast and any other party.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Alison Raymond Walsh

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074

Source: Mimecast Limited