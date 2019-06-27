Quantcast

Millicom completes sale of Tigo Chad operations

By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 09:13:00 AM EDT


Millicom completes sale of Tigo Chad operations

Luxembourg, June 27, 2019 - Millicom announced today it has completed the transaction announced on March 14, 2019, for the sale of its operations in Chad to Maroc Telecom.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press: 

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 (786) 628-5300

press@millicom.com



 



 



 		 Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations 

+1 (786) 628-5270

investors@millicom.com



 



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager 

+1 (786) 628-5303

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Maroc Telecom

Maroc Telecom is a full-service telecommunications operator in Morocco and the leader in all of its Fixed-Line, Mobile and Internet business sectors. It has expanded internationally, and currently operates in ten African countries. Maroc Telecom is listed on both the Casablanca and Paris exchanges, and its majority shareholders are the Société de Participation dans les télécommunications (SPT*) (53%) and the Kingdom of Morocco (30%).

*SPT is a company incorporated under Moroccan law and controlled by Etisalat.

Contacts:

Press: relations.presse@iam.ma                                          Investors: relations.investisseurs@iam.ma

Attachment

Source: Millicom International Cellular S.A.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TIGO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7967.76
57.79  ▲  0.73%
DJIA 26526.58
-10.24  ▼  0.04%
S&P 500 2924.92
11.14  ▲  0.38%
Data as of Jun 27, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar