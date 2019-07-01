Quantcast

MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 08:45:00 AM EDT


Woodstock, NY, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) (the "Fund") declares cash distributions of $0.116 per share for each of July, August and September 2019.





 

HIE: CUSIP-600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable
July 1, 2019 July 24, 2019 July 25, 2019 July 31, 2019
July 1, 2019 August 22, 2019 August 23, 2019 August 30, 2019
July 1, 2019 September 23, 2019 September 24, 2019 September 30, 2019

 

The Fund's current indicated yield based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on June 28, 2019($11.10) is 12.54%. The current indicated yield based on the Fund's net asset value per share ($10.79) is 12.90%. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to its shareholders.

 

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund's distribution level. The Fund's distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund's distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

 

About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. Miller/Howard Investments' total firm assets as of March 31, 2019 were approximately $4.6 billion, including $0.4 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments focuses on income-producing equities. The emphasis is on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over two decades.

 

For information, call shareholder servicing:

American Stock Transfer

1-800-937-5449

Catherine Johnston
Miller/Howard Investments Inc.
845-679-9166
cjohnston@mhinvest.com

Source: Miller/Howard Investments Inc.

