Quantcast

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Participate in 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) today announced that members of its executive management team will be participating in the 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference in New York City on July 30, 2019.  During the event, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. 

A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.55 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.13 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland's non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:

Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Source: Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MSBI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8268.91
-61.30  ▼  0.74%
DJIA 27204.29
11.84  ▲  0.04%
S&P 500 3017.50
-8.36  ▼  0.28%
Data as of Jul 29, 2019 | 09:58AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar