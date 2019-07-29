Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Participate in 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference





EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) today announced that members of its executive management team will be participating in the 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference in New York City on July 30, 2019. During the event, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.



A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Webcasts and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.55 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.13 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland's non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:

Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

