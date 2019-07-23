Midland Acquires the McDuff Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, James Bay, Quebec





MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration inc. ("Midland")(TSX-V : MD) is pleased to announce it recently acquired the McDuff project by map staking to cover an area deemed very favorable for copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization in the James Bay/Eeyou Istchee region, Quebec. Its western end is located about 2 kilometers from the historical McLeod Cu-Au-Mo prospect, and about 45 kilometers west of road 167. (Midland cautions that mineralization on the McLeod historical prospect may not be indicative of the mineralization that may be identified on the McDuff project). The project contains 159 claims, covering 84 square kilometers.



McDuff location



McDuff Geology





The McDuff project has the following favorable features:

Covers more than 20 kilometers of the favorable contact between the McLeod granodiorite and the La Guiche paragneiss complex, that hosts the historical McLeod Cu-Au-Mo prospect. This contact was recently mapped in 2018 by the MERN (Quebec government).

Previously unknown copper mineralization was observed on the project by MERN geologists during regional mapping in 2018. A 2018 MERN grab sample located near the favorable contact yielded 0.31% Cu and 13.1 g/t Ag. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported are not representative of mineralized zones.

A strong and unexplained copper-molybdenum lake sediment anomaly is present near the favorable contact in the western part of the project.

Midland will conduct a prospection and mapping campaign later in the year on McDuff.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nuvavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

