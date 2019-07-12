Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF Distributions





CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF (TSX:IDR) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that distributions for the third quarter of 2019 will be payable to unitholders of Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Trust Unit July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 $ 0.075 August 31, 2019 September 13, 2019 $ 0.075 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019 $ 0.075

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IDR.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.





