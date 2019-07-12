Quantcast

See headlines for IDR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF Distributions

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF (TSX:IDR) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that distributions for the third quarter of 2019 will be payable to unitholders of Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF as follows:

      Record Date   Payable Date Distribution Per

    Trust Unit
    July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 $ 0.075
    August 31, 2019 September 13, 2019 $ 0.075
    September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019 $ 0.075

    The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IDR.

    Middlefield Group

    Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

    For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.



    Source: Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: IDR




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8196.04
    -6.49  ▼  0.08%
    DJIA 27088.08
    227.88  ▲  0.85%
    S&P 500 2999.91
    6.84  ▲  0.23%
    Data as of Jul 11, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar