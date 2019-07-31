Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results





TULSA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) ("Mid-Con Energy" or the "Partnership") announced today its operating and financial results for the second quarter 2019.



"The second quarter of 2019 was highlighted by the efforts and success of our operations team in managing costs and weather related downtime and executing development opportunities," said President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Olmstead. "Production increased from the previous quarter in spite of the historic floods in northern Oklahoma. Lease operating expenses came in below expectations at our newly acquired Oklahoma assets. Leverage declined, despite increased professional and other fees related to transaction activity." Olmstead continued, "Development activity increased as we began injection in our Pine Tree field in the Powder River Basin, with greater than expected injection rates. This field provides a significant growth prospect over the next few years. We also tested several re-complete programs that yielded positive results which provide additional growth potential in the second half of 2019. The results of the second quarter set us up for additional development opportunities, continued cash flow growth and reduced leverage for the second half of 2019."

HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Production increased by 2% from first quarter of 2019, despite historic flooding in Oklahoma.

Decreased lease operating expenses ("LOE") in newly acquired assets in Oklahoma, which contributed to increased cash flow during second quarter of 2019.

Net income was $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Continued to reduce outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facility. Total net reduction of $27.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Our liquidity position at July 26, 2019 consisted of approximately $0.6 million of available cash and $43.0 million of available borrowings ($110.0 million borrowing base less $66.0 million outstanding borrowings and $1.0 million outstanding standby letter of credit).

Achieved first injection in our Pine Tree waterflood project. Formal unitization approval expected in third quarter of 2019.

Returned approximately 50 wells to production in newly acquired assets.

Generated second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million (1) . Excluding professional and other fees related to transaction activity during the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $5.9 million.

. Excluding professional and other fees related to transaction activity during the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $5.9 million. Reported Total Leverage Ratio, as defined by our credit agreement, of 3.24x for the period ending June 30, 2019. Excluding professional and other fees related to transaction activity during the quarter, Total Leverage Ratio would have been 2.79x.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the related disclosure and reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

During the second quarter 2019, the Partnership continued to execute on its plan to reduce debt, while funding capital expenditures with internally generated cash flow.

Production was up 2% to 3,538 Boe/d for the second quarter of 2019 from 3,467 Boe/d in the first quarter of 2019. Commodity pricing also improved during second quarter 2019 as realized oil price increased to $55.20 per barrel from $50.47 per barrel in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue was positively impacted by both the increase in production and realized oil prices.

Total lease operating expenses were expected to increase during the quarter due to the acquisition of the Oklahoma properties. Overall LOE increased by 11%, however the operating teams were able to greatly reduce the expenses on the recently acquired properties in Oklahoma, when compared to historical expenses from the predecessor operator. This reduction helped increase cash flow on those specific assets.

General and administrative expenses were higher than anticipated for the quarter due to one-time professional and other fees related to transaction activities.

Adjusted EBITDA continued the positive trend of financial results as it increased to $5.1 million from $4.5 million in the first quarter 2019.

HEDGING SUMMARY

Mid-Con Energy enters into various commodity derivative contracts intended to achieve more predictable cash flows by reducing the Partnership's exposure to short-term fluctuations in oil prices. We believe this risk management strategy will serve to secure a portion of our revenues and, by retaining some opportunity to participate in upward price movements, may also enable us to realize higher revenues during periods when prices rise.

As of June 30, 2019, the following table reflects volumes of Mid-Con Energy's production hedged by commodity derivative contracts, with the corresponding prices at which the production is hedged:

Period Covered Differential

Fixed Price Weighted

Average Fixed

Price Weighted

Average Floor

Price Weighted

Average

Ceiling Price Total Bbls

Hedged/day Index Swaps - 2019 $ — $ 56.08 $ — $ — 1,692 NYMEX-WTI Swaps - 2019 $ (20.15 ) $ — $ — $ — 150 WCS-CRUDE-OIL Swaps - 2020 $ — $ 55.81 $ — $ — 1,931 NYMEX-WTI Swaps - 2021 $ — $ 55.78 $ — $ — 672 NYMEX-WTI Collars - 2021 $ — $ — $ 52.00 $ 58.80 672 NYMEX-WTI

FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE

The following outlook is subject to all the cautionary statements and limitations described under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption at the end of this press release. These estimates and assumptions reflect management's best judgment based on current and anticipated market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control.

Guidance as of July 31, 2019 FY 2019 Net production (Boe/d)(1) 3,400 - 3,800 Lease operating expenses per Boe $21.00 - $24.00 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of total revenue) 8.00% - 9.00% Estimated capital expenditures $9.0 MM (1) Production volumes in Boe equivalents calculated at a rate of six Mcf per Bbl.

ABOUT MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy's core areas of operation are located primarily in Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy's website at www.midconenergypartners.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" — that is, statements related to future, not past, events within meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "pursue," "target," "will" and the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements due to a number of factors including but not limited to volatility of commodity prices; revision to oil and natural gas reserves estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; effectiveness of risk management activities; business strategies; future financial and operating results; ability to replace the reserves we produce through acquisitions and the development of our properties; future capital requirements and availability of financing; realized oil and natural gas prices; production volumes; lease operating expenses; general and administrative expenses; cash flow and liquidity; availability of production equipment; availability of oil field labor; capital expenditures; availability and terms of capital; marketing of oil and natural gas; general economic conditions; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; and any other risks and uncertainties discussed in our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Mid-Con Energy undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and our SEC filings. Please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in other documents and reports we file from time to time with the SEC.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except number of units) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 525 $ 467 Accounts receivable 6,438 4,194 Derivative financial instruments — 5,666 Prepaid expenses 393 118 Assets held for sale, net 430 430 Total current assets 7,786 10,875 Property and equipment Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 256,654 379,441 Unproved properties 3,476 2,928 Other property and equipment 1,456 427 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (71,686 ) (175,948 ) Total property and equipment, net 189,900 206,848 Derivative financial instruments 955 2,418 Other assets 1,186 1,563 Total assets $ 199,827 $ 221,704 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable Trade $ 693 $ 141 Related parties 3,320 3,732 Derivative financial instruments 1,086 — Accrued liabilities 632 2,024 Other current liabilities 415 — Total current liabilities 6,146 5,897 Long-term debt 66,000 93,000 Other long-term liabilities 675 47 Asset retirement obligations 30,082 26,001 Commitments and contingencies Class A convertible preferred units - 11,627,906 issued and outstanding, respectively 22,325 21,715 Class B convertible preferred units - 9,803,921 issued and outstanding, respectively 14,731 14,635 Equity, per accompanying statements General partner (771 ) (786 ) Limited partners - 30,785,958 and 30,436,124 units issued and outstanding, respectively 60,639 61,195 Total equity 59,868 60,409 Total liabilities, convertible preferred units and equity $ 199,827 $ 221,704

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Oil sales $ 16,792 $ 15,931 $ 31,386 $ 30,475 Natural gas sales 397 264 647 432 Other operating revenues 340 — 712 — Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 3,396 (9,500 ) (8,802 ) (12,882 ) Total revenues 20,925 6,695 23,943 18,025 Operating costs and expenses Lease operating expenses 7,587 5,009 14,417 9,649 Production and ad valorem taxes 1,469 1,205 2,751 2,238 Other operating expenses 417 — 890 — Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 204 959 204 9,710 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,369 3,393 5,467 6,834 Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — 97 — 185 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 417 191 745 344 General and administrative 2,348 1,358 5,010 3,252 Total operating costs and expenses 14,811 12,212 29,484 32,212 Gain (loss) on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net 223 12 9,692 (388 ) Income (loss) from operations 6,337 (5,505 ) 4,151 (14,575 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 1 — 9 2 Interest expense (1,229 ) (1,410 ) (2,844 ) (2,749 ) Other income 44 — 49 — (Loss) gain on settlements of asset retirement obligations (56 ) 60 (56 ) 49 Total other expense (1,240 ) (1,350 ) (2,842 ) (2,698 ) Net income (loss) 5,097 (6,855 ) 1,309 (17,273 ) Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders 1,157 1,139 2,306 2,155 Less: General partner's interest in net income (loss) 60 (81 ) 15 (204 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 3,880 $ (7,913 ) $ (1,012 ) $ (19,224 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per unit Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.26 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average limited partner units outstanding Limited partner units (basic) 30,786 30,306 30,708 30,241 Limited partner units (diluted) 53,187 30,306 30,708 30,241





Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,309 $ (17,273 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,467 6,834 Debt issuance costs amortization 356 329 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 745 344 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 204 9,710 Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — 185 Loss (gain) on settlements of asset retirement obligations 56 (49 ) Cash paid for settlements of asset retirement obligations (72 ) (65 ) Mark to market on derivatives Loss on derivatives, net 8,802 12,882 Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (586 ) (3,505 ) (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (9,692 ) 388 Non-cash equity-based compensation 456 367 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,441 ) (325 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (254 ) (1,565 ) Accounts payable - trade and accrued liabilities 434 442 Accounts payable - related parties (293 ) 1,277 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,491 9,976 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (3,262 ) (9,257 ) Additions to oil and natural gas properties (5,085 ) (3,724 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties 32,514 1,163 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 24,167 (11,818 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit 7,000 7,000 Payments on line of credit (34,000 ) (19,000 ) Debt issuance costs — (651 ) Proceeds from sale of Class B convertible preferred units, net of offering costs — 14,878 Distributions to Class A convertible preferred units (1,000 ) (1,500 ) Distributions to Class B convertible preferred units (600 ) (200 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (28,600 ) 527 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 58 (1,315 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 467 1,832 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 525 $ 517





Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Production, Prices, and Unit Costs per Boe (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Change %

Change 2019 2018 Change %

Change Production Volumes Oil (MBbls) 291 251 40 16 % 583 489 94 19 % Natural gas (MMcf) 184 92 92 100 % 305 178 127 71 % Total (MBoe) 322 267 55 21 % 634 519 115 22 % Average daily net production (Boe/d) 3,538 2,934 604 21 % 3,503 2,867 636 22 % Average sales price Oil (per Bbl) Sales price $ 57.70 $ 63.47 $ (5.77 ) (9 %) $ 53.84 $ 62.32 $ (8.48 ) (14 %) Effect of net settlements on matured derivative instruments $ (2.50 ) $ (8.69 ) $ 6.19 71 % $ (1.01 ) $ (7.17 ) $ 6.16 86 % Realized oil price after derivatives $ 55.20 $ 54.78 $ 0.42 1 % $ 52.83 $ 55.15 $ (2.32 ) (4 %) Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 2.16 $ 2.87 $ (0.71 ) (25 %) $ 2.12 $ 2.43 $ (0.31 ) (13 %) Average unit costs per Boe Lease operating expenses $ 23.56 $ 18.76 $ 4.80 26 % $ 22.74 $ 18.59 $ 4.15 22 % Production and ad valorem taxes $ 4.56 $ 4.51 $ 0.05 1 % $ 4.34 $ 4.31 $ 0.03 1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 7.36 $ 12.71 $ (5.35 ) (42 %) $ 8.62 $ 13.17 $ (4.55 ) (35 %) General and administrative expenses $ 7.29 $ 5.09 $ 2.20 43 % $ 7.90 $ 6.27 $ 1.63 26 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

This press release, the financial tables and other supplemental information include "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP") measure used by our management to describe financial performance with external users of our financial statements. The Partnership believes the Non-GAAP financial measure described above is useful to investors because this measurement is used by many companies in its industry as a measurement of financial performance and is commonly employed by financial analysts and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership and to compare the financial performance of the Partnership with the performance of other publicly traded partnerships within its industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus (minus):

Interest expense, net;

Depreciation, depletion and amortization;

Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations;

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net;

Cash settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net;

Cash premiums received (paid) for derivatives, net;

Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties;

Non-cash equity-based compensation;

(Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net; and

Dry holes and abandonments on unproved properties.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 5,097 $ (3,788 ) $ (6,855 ) Interest expense, net 1,228 1,607 1,410 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,369 3,098 3,393 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 417 328 191 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 204 — 959 Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — — 97 (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (3,396 ) 12,198 9,500 Cash settlements (paid) received for matured derivatives (729 ) 143 (2,181 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation 122 334 128 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net (223 ) (9,469 ) (12 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,089 $ 4,451 $ 6,630

Source: Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP