Mid Penn Bank Named as One of Top 200 Mid-Tier Banks





MILLERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank was included in American Banker magazine's ranking of the Top 200 Mid-Tier Banks in the country. The bank was ranked number 101.



This designation marks several significant changes from last year; most notably that Mid Penn Bank, as a result of its growth in 2018 to total assets of $2.1 billion, is now evaluated in the Mid-Tier Banks category. From 2013 to 2017, Mid Penn Bank was named to the magazine's rankings of the "Top 200 Community Banks" list. In 2018, the bank was ranked number 122 on that list.



"As a publicly traded company, we place shareholder return at the top of our priority list. We are honored to be included in this list of top shareholder return financial institutions," said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. "This is a testament to the dedication of our employees in following our community bank focused strategic plan and the great communities in which we deliver that plan. To be designated to American Banker's Top 200 lists six years in a row is an accomplishment of which we are quite proud."

American Banker magazine's Top 200 Mid-Tier Banks lists top consolidated bank holding companies, banks and thrifts with total assets of between $2 billion and $10 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018, and is based on three-year average return on equity (ROAE) for 2016 to 2018. Financials used during the evaluation process are from the Securities & Exchange Commission's filings.

About Mid Penn

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 38 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of approximately $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

Contact: Brittany M. Zolko (717) 692-7187 brittany.zolko@midpennbank.com

Source: Mid Penn Bancorp