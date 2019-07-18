Quantcast

MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


REDMOND, Wash., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced second quarter 2019 results.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. MicroVision's net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.0 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2018.

"We completed the required work under the development portion of the April 2017 contract and this month we received final payment for that work, bringing the total development payments to $15 million. This month we expect to begin shipping production units to this customer," said Perry Mulligan, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, to enable product launches on a global scale for our customers we developed and demonstrated a module that enables Class 1 laser products with the same brightness as Class 3R. We believe our Class 1 laser solution for interactive display and display-only products increases the market size and ease of launch for our customers while maintaining the performance characteristics they value,"  Mulligan added.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision's platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision's IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to product shipment, potential product sales, adoption of technology, solutions for Class 1 laser products, expanding market opportunities, the company's future products and product applications and statements containing words such as "expect" and "believe" are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include our ability to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products; and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers' failure to perform under open purchase orders, our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us.  It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

 
MicroVision, Inc.
Balance Sheet
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    June 30,   December 31,
    2019   2018
         
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 4,614     $ 13,766  
Accounts receivable, net     2,524       476  
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts   -       987  
Inventory     54       1,109  
Other current assets     951       1,311  
Total current assets     8,143       17,649  
         
Property and equipment, net     2,263       2,993  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     1,477       -  
Restricted cash     435       435  
Intangible assets, net     428       486  
Other assets     1,494       1,470  
Total assets   $ 14,240     $ 23,033  
                 
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)                
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable   $ 1,705     $ 2,411  
Accrued liabilities     4,816       5,602  
Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of related costs     101       -  
Other current liabilities     10,042       10,154  
Current portion of operating lease liability     646       -  
Current portion of finance lease obligations     23       21  
Total current liabilities     17,333       18,188  
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     1,615       -  
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion     22       33  
Deferred rent, net of current portion     -       695  
Total liabilities     18,970       18,916  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
 
Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)        
Common stock at par value     110       100  
Additional paid-in capital     558,334       550,133  
Accumulated deficit     (563,174 )     (546,116 )
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)     (4,730 )     4,117  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)   $ 14,240     $ 23,033  
         

 

MicroVision, Inc.
Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except earnings per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
                 
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
                 
 
Product revenue   $ -     $ -     $ 199     $ -  
License and royalty revenue     -       -       -       11  
Contract revenue     1,240       2,014       2,892       4,191  
Total revenue     1,240       2,014       3,091       4,202  
                                 
Cost of product revenue     1,025       326       1,313       564  
Cost of contract revenue     798       1,355       1,753       2,990  
Total cost of revenue     1,823       1,681       3,066       3,554  
                                 
Gross margin     (583 )     333       25       648  
                                 
                                 
Research and development expense     5,945       6,691       11,918       11,519  
Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense     2,455       2,093       5,154       4,700  
Total operating expenses     8,400       8,784       17,072       16,219  
                                 
Loss from operations     (8,983 )     (8,451 )     (17,047 )     (15,571 )
                                 
Other expense, net     (7 )     (8 )     (11 )     (20 )
                                 
Net  loss   $ (8,990 )   $ (8,459 )   $ (17,058 )   $ (15,591 )
                                 
Net loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.19 )
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted     106,872       81,321       104,435       79,973  
                 

