MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





REDMOND, Wash., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced second quarter 2019 results.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. MicroVision's net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.0 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2018.

"We completed the required work under the development portion of the April 2017 contract and this month we received final payment for that work, bringing the total development payments to $15 million. This month we expect to begin shipping production units to this customer," said Perry Mulligan, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, to enable product launches on a global scale for our customers we developed and demonstrated a module that enables Class 1 laser products with the same brightness as Class 3R. We believe our Class 1 laser solution for interactive display and display-only products increases the market size and ease of launch for our customers while maintaining the performance characteristics they value," Mulligan added.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision's platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision's IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to product shipment, potential product sales, adoption of technology, solutions for Class 1 laser products, expanding market opportunities, the company's future products and product applications and statements containing words such as "expect" and "believe" are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include our ability to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products; and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers' failure to perform under open purchase orders, our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

MicroVision, Inc. Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,614 $ 13,766 Accounts receivable, net 2,524 476 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts - 987 Inventory 54 1,109 Other current assets 951 1,311 Total current assets 8,143 17,649 Property and equipment, net 2,263 2,993 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,477 - Restricted cash 435 435 Intangible assets, net 428 486 Other assets 1,494 1,470 Total assets $ 14,240 $ 23,033 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,705 $ 2,411 Accrued liabilities 4,816 5,602 Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of related costs 101 - Other current liabilities 10,042 10,154 Current portion of operating lease liability 646 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 23 21 Total current liabilities 17,333 18,188 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,615 - Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 22 33 Deferred rent, net of current portion - 695 Total liabilities 18,970 18,916 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Common stock at par value 110 100 Additional paid-in capital 558,334 550,133 Accumulated deficit (563,174 ) (546,116 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (4,730 ) 4,117 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 14,240 $ 23,033

MicroVision, Inc. Statement of Operations (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product revenue $ - $ - $ 199 $ - License and royalty revenue - - - 11 Contract revenue 1,240 2,014 2,892 4,191 Total revenue 1,240 2,014 3,091 4,202 Cost of product revenue 1,025 326 1,313 564 Cost of contract revenue 798 1,355 1,753 2,990 Total cost of revenue 1,823 1,681 3,066 3,554 Gross margin (583 ) 333 25 648 Research and development expense 5,945 6,691 11,918 11,519 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 2,455 2,093 5,154 4,700 Total operating expenses 8,400 8,784 17,072 16,219 Loss from operations (8,983 ) (8,451 ) (17,047 ) (15,571 ) Other expense, net (7 ) (8 ) (11 ) (20 ) Net loss $ (8,990 ) $ (8,459 ) $ (17,058 ) $ (15,591 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 106,872 81,321 104,435 79,973

