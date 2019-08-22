Quantcast

Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:MU) announced today that it will hold its fiscal fourth quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. MDT. A live webcast of the call will be available via Micron's Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands - Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® - our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron Media Relations Contact 
Erica Pompen 
Micron Technology, Inc. 
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan AhmadMicron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

Source: Micron Technology, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MU




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7991.39
-28.82  ▼  0.36%
DJIA 26252.24
49.51  ▲  0.19%
S&P 500 2922.95
-1.48  ▼  0.05%
Data as of Aug 22, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar