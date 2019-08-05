Micron Technology Appoints Sharawn Connors as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion





BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:MU), today announced that the company has named Sharawn Connors vice president of Diversity and Inclusion. Connors previously led the global diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts at Flex (formerly Flextronics), including initiatives to improve pay equity across its global workforce, establish a D&I center of excellence and create the company's first employee resource groups.



"Micron's best innovation springs from our team members' diverse experiences, perspectives and backgrounds," said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "The unique diversity of our team and the inclusivity of our culture is a core strategic advantage. Sharawn's expertise will drive Micron's success by helping us attract the broadest possible talent pool and ensuring every team member feels empowered to contribute their best every day."

Connors has also led global benefits and compensation functions in a number of different leadership roles and industries, most recently technology manufacturing. Connors graduated with a Master of Science in human resource management from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Arts in history from California State University.

"Sharawn joins a leadership team committed to developing a talented and diverse workforce that drives true innovation and reflects the communities and customers we serve," said April Arnzen, Micron's senior vice president, Human Resources. "Sharawn's strong D&I leadership track record, as well as operational and industry experience, will help bolster our approach to new and existing initiatives that empower our team members and deliver on our core values."

Micron regularly benchmarks its progress in a number of D&I areas including gender, ethnicity, job roles, flexibility, philanthropy and compensation as detailed in its most recent Diversity & Inclusion FY18 Annual Report. The company was also recognized as one of Forbes's best employers for diversity in 2019.

Mirroring Micron's D&I efforts, the Micron Foundation is also dedicated to broadening diversity in STEM fields by supporting a number of education programs, initiatives and partnerships. The Foundation recently committed $10 million to support underrepresented groups, including recent donations to the Advancing Curiosity Fund, Diversity and Opportunity Fund for Virginia Institutions of Higher Education and support for STEM programs for girls in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Micron Technology, Inc. and the Micron Foundation

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands - Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® - our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Since its founding in 1999, the Micron Foundation has contributed over $100 million through philanthropy and people to communities where our team members live and work. The Foundation and Micron's corporate giving are driven by the Micron Gives organization with grants, programs and volunteer efforts focused on promoting science and engineering education and addressing basic human needs. To learn more, visit micron.com/foundation and follow the Foundation on Twitter @MicronGives.

© 2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

