Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Zinsner, chief financial officer of Micron Technology (Nasdaq:MU), will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado. The event will be webcast live at 1 p.m. MDTAug. 12.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands - Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® - our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.



 

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica PompenMicron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan AhmadMicron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

Source: Micron Technology, Inc.

