Microchip Technology Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020





CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today reaffirmed its financial guidance provided in its August 6, 2019 earnings press release and currently expects net sales of between $1.323 billion and $1.375 billion, or flat to up 4% sequentially, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.13 to $0.23, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.37 to $1.49 for the September 2019 quarter.

There will be no conference call associated with this press release. Microchip is presenting at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at www.microchip.com.

Cautionary Statement:

The statements in this release relating to expecting net sales for the September quarter to be $1.323 billion to $1.375 billion, or flat to up 4% sequentially, GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.13 and $0.23 and non-GAAP earnings per share expected to be between $1.37 and $1.49 are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: any continued economic uncertainty due to monetary policy, political, trade or other issues in the U.S. or internationally, any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies (including China), changes in demand or market acceptance of our products and the products of our customers; our ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees, retain key employees and customers and otherwise realize the expected synergies and benefits of our acquisitions (including our acquisition of Microsemi Corporation); the impact of current and future changes in U.S. corporate tax laws (including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), foreign currency effects on our business; the mix of inventory we hold and our ability to satisfy short-term orders from our inventory; changes in utilization of our manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage and expand our production levels; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; the impact of any future significant acquisitions that we may make; our ability to obtain a sufficient supply of wafers from third party wafer foundries and the cost of such wafers, the costs and outcome of any current or future litigation or other matters involving our Microsemi acquisition, the Microsemi business, intellectual property, customers, or other issues; the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or investigation regarding our business or the business of Microsemi, our actual average stock price in the September 2019 quarter and the impact such price will have on our share count; fluctuations in our stock price and trading volume which could impact the number of shares we acquire under our share repurchase program and the timing of such repurchases; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters (including any floods in Thailand), terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Microchip's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. You can obtain copies of Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website (www.microchip.com) or the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Stockholders of Microchip are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this September 2, 2019 press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Microchip:

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:



J. Eric Bjornholt - CFO

(480) 792-7804

