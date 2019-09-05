Microbot Medical to Demonstrate a Working Prototype of its Self-Cleaning Shunt at the Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference



HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the upcoming Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman of Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq:MBOT), will demonstrate a working prototype of the Company's Self-Cleaning Shunt (SCS™).



Mr. Gadot is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 12:05 pm (ET), at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the Company's presentation may be accessed via the ‘Investors' section, under ‘Presentation + Resources' of the Company's website at www.microbotmedical.com.

About Microbot Medical Inc.

Microbot™, which was founded in 2010 and commenced operations in 2011, became a NASDAQ listed company on November 28, 2016. The Company specializes in transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot's current technological platforms, ViRobTM, TipCATTM and CardioSertTM, are comprised of three highly advanced technologies, from which the Company is currently developing its first product candidate: The Self-Cleaning Shunt, or SCSTM, for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, or NPH. The Company also is focused on the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP) utilizing all technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

The ViRobTM technology is a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Its miniature dimensions allow it to navigate and crawl in different spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system. Its unique structure gives it the ability to move in tight spaces and curved passages as well as the ability to remain within the human body for prolonged time. To learn more about ViRobTM please visit http://www.microbotmedical.com/technology/virob/.

TipCATTM is a transformational self-propelled, flexible, and semi-disposable locomotive device providing see & treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. Its locomotion mechanism is perfectly suitable to navigate and crawl through natural & artificial tubular lumens, applying the minimal necessary pressure to achieve the adequate friction required for gentle, fast, and safe advancement within the human body. To learn more about TipCATTM, visit http://www.microbotmedical.com/technology/tipcat/.

CardioSertTM technology contemplates a unique combination of a guidewire and microcatheter, technologies that are broadly used for endoluminal surgery. The CardioSertTM technology features unique steering and stiffness control capabilities, and it was originally developed to support interventional cardiologists in crossing the most complex lesions called chronic total occlusion (CTO) during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures and has the potential to be used in other spaces and applications, such as peripheral intervention, neurosurgery and urology. CardioSertTM was part of a technological incubator supported by the Israel Innovation Authorities (formerly known as the Office of the Chief Scientist, or OCS), and its device has successfully completed pre-clinical testing.

Safe Harbor

Statements pertaining to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects" and "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, the outcome of its studies to evaluate the SCS and other existing and future technologies, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the businesses of Microbot Medical Inc. particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in Microbot Medical Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Michael Polyviou

EVC Group

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

732-933-2754

Source: Microbot Medical