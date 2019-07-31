MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





ATCHISON, Kan., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



2019 second quarter results compared to 2018 second quarter results

Consolidated sales increased 2.5% to $90.5 million, reflecting growth in both the Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions segments.



Consolidated gross profit increased 0.4% to $19.5 million, as a decline in Distillery Products gross profit was more than offset by gains in Ingredient Solutions.



Consolidated operating income decreased 2.3% to $10.9 million.

Earnings per share increased to $0.46 per share from $0.44 per share, reflecting a lower tax rate and other tax related items for the quarter.

"While we are pleased with the improved results for most parts of our business, sales of aged whiskey have lagged our expectations. We remain confident in both the long-term demand for, and the value of this inventory, and expect to see a significant increase in sales of aged whiskey over the remainder of the year. However, we believe there is some possibility we might have difficulty completing transactions for all of our projected sales of aged whiskey by the close of the year," said Gus Griffin, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients. "As a result, we are revising our guidance for the full year to include that possibility."

Distillery Products Segment

In the second quarter of 2019, sales for the Distillery Products segment increased 1.9% to $74.0 million. The year over year increase during the quarter was primarily attributed to growth of new distillate sales, which was partially offset by a decline in sales of aged whiskey. Gross profit declined slightly to $16.5 million, or 22.3% of segment sales, compared to $16.7 million, or 23.0% of segment sales in the second quarter 2018.

"As expected, we saw strong double digit growth in sales of new distillate this quarter and, as a result, year to date sales of new distillate are up low single digits. This quarter was our third largest quarter ever for new distillate sales and reflects both the continued robust health of the category and our strong position supporting that growth. Sales of aged whiskey were down for the quarter and continue to trail last year. Several orders failed to transact at the end of the quarter, highlighting both the longer term demand and the inherent challenges in implementing this strategy on a timely basis. Despite the decline in aged sales, our trailing twelve-month revenue for total brown goods is up 8.2% over the prior year period, reflecting sustained growth rates above those of the American Whiskey category," said Griffin. "White beverage goods and industrial alcohol both had increased sales for the quarter, and fortunately without the margin compression we saw in the first quarter."

Premium Beverage Alcohol (in thousands) Sales Quarter

Ended June 30, Quarter vs. Quarter

Sales Change

Increase/(Decrease) 2019 2018 $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 27,621 $ 27,736 $ (115 ) (0.4 ) % White Goods 14,691 14,464 227 1.6 Premium Beverage Alcohol $ 42,312 $ 42,200 $ 112 0.3 %

Ingredient Solutions Segment

For the 2019 second quarter, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 5.6% to $16.5 million. Gross profit increased to $3.0 million, or 18.3% of segment sales, compared to $2.8 million, or 17.7% of segment sales in the second quarter 2018.

"We are pleased with the improved results of our Ingredient Solutions business this quarter, reporting gains in both revenue and gross profit," continued Griffin. "While 2018 will continue to be a tough comparison due to the loss of a major customer at the end of the year, we remain very confident in the long-term growth capabilities of this segment as we leverage the sustained consumer interest in plant-based proteins, high fiber, high protein, non-GMO and clean label products."

Other

Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses of $8.6 million for the second quarter 2019 increased 4.1% compared to the second quarter 2018 primarily due to higher professional fees.

The corporate effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.0%, compared with 30.6% in the year ago period.

Earnings per share increased to $0.46 for the second quarter 2019, compared to $0.44 for the second quarter 2018.

2019 Guidance

MGP is revising its guidance for fiscal 2019:

2019 sales growth is projected in the mid-single-digit percentage range versus 2018.



2019 gross margins are expected to increase modestly as compared to 2018.



The Company's estimate of growth in operating income in 2019 is 10% to 20%.

2019 effective tax rate is forecasted to be approximately 19%, and shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 17 million at year end.



Earnings per share are forecasted to be in the $2.55 to $2.75 range inclusive of our new, lower projected effective tax rate.

Conclusion

"While we are still not where we would like to be in terms of year to date operating income growth, we have seen a significant recovery in most areas of our business. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and remain well-positioned against strong macro consumer trends," stated Griffin. "We expect to report an improved performance over the back half of the year and are off to a strong start in the third quarter. Our warehouse expansion plan remained on track during the quarter, allowing us to increase our storage capacity and complete the project by the end of 2020. Additionally, our investment in aged whiskey inventory has now reached $85.5 million, at cost, an increase of $6.0 million from the first quarter 2019 as we continue to see long-term value in building this inventory.

"We continued to progress our brands initiative, focusing on increasing distribution and sales velocity in our existing markets," Griffin continued. "In November 2019, we will release Remus Volstead Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a one-time, extremely limited, 14 year old bottled-in-bond offering. The new release, which has a suggested retail price of $199.99 per 750-ml bottle, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the start of National Prohibition. This one-of-a-kind whiskey highlights all of our exceptional whiskey making capabilities."

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating income, quarter versus quarter Operating

Income Change Operating income for quarter ended June 30, 2018 $ 11,132 Increase in gross profit - ingredient solutions segment 258 2.3 pp(a) Decrease in gross profit - distillery products segment (177 ) (1.6 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (339 ) (3.0 ) pp Operating income for quarter ended June 30, 2019 $ 10,874 (2.3 ) %





Operating income, year to date versus year to date Operating

Income Change Operating income for year to date ended June 30, 2018 $ 21,521 Decrease in gross profit - ingredient solutions segment (1,402 ) (6.5 ) pp(a) Decrease in gross profit - distillery products segment (808 ) (3.8 ) pp Decrease in SG&A expenses 76 0.4 pp Operating income for year to date ended June 30, 2019 $ 19,387 (9.9 ) %

(a) Percentage points ("pp").





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS") ROLLFORWARD

Change in basic and diluted EPS, quarter versus quarter Basic and

Diluted

EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30, 2018 $ 0.44 Decrease in operations(a) (0.01 ) (2.3 ) pp(b) Change in income tax 0.04 9.2 pp Increase in weighted average shares outstanding (0.01 ) (2.3 ) pp Basic and diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30, 2019 $ 0.46 4.6 %





Change in basic and diluted EPS, year to date versus year to date Basic and

Diluted

EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended June 30, 2018 $ 0.96 Decrease in operations(a) (0.11 ) (11.5 ) pp(b) Tax: Change in share-based compensation 0.11 11.5 pp Tax: Change in effective tax rate (excluding above tax item) 0.04 4.2 pp Tax: Change in other 0.04 4.1 pp Increase in weighted average shares outstanding (0.01 ) (1.0 ) pp Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended June 30, 2019 $ 1.03 7.3 %

(a) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2018).

(b) Percentage points ("pp").





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended June 30, Year to date Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 90,501 $ 88,252 $ 179,597 $ 176,208 Cost of sales 70,979 68,811 143,415 137,816 Gross profit 19,522 19,441 36,182 38,392 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,648 8,309 16,795 16,871 Operating income 10,874 11,132 19,387 21,521 Interest expense, net (321 ) (289 ) (573 ) (496 ) Income before income taxes 10,553 10,843 18,814 21,025 Income tax expense 2,642 3,316 1,183 4,571 Net income $ 7,911 $ 7,527 $ 17,631 $ 16,454 Income attributable to participating securities 51 148 117 323 Net income attributable to common shareholders and used in EPS calculation $ 7,860 $ 7,379 $ 17,514 $ 16,131 Share information: Basic and Diluted weighted average common shares 17,021,599 16,869,481 16,994,864 16,856,423 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 1.03 $ 0.96



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Assets: Current Liabilities: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,162 $ 5,025 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 393 $ 386 Receivables, net 41,604 38,797 Accounts payable 20,711 25,363 Inventory 118,007 108,769 Accrued expenses 11,014 11,714 Prepaid expenses 1,834 1,320 Total Current Liabilities 32,118 37,463 Refundable income taxes 5,404 712 Other Liabilities: Total Current Assets 169,011 154,623 Long-term debt, less current maturities 40,851 21,040 Credit agreement - revolver 1,245 10,588 Operating lease liability 4,112 — Deferred credits 1,399 1,565 Property and equipment 299,666 295,893 Accrued retirement, health, and life insurance benefits 2,482 2,595 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (179,772 ) (175,105 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 1,851 1,523 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 119,894 120,788 Deferred income taxes 2,224 1,677 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 6,163 — Total Liabilities 86,282 76,451 Other assets 3,656 2,481 Stockholders' equity 212,442 201,441 TOTAL ASSETS $ 298,724 $ 277,892 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 298,724 $ 277,892



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 17,631 $ 16,454 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,602 5,826 Gain on sale of assets (138 ) — Share-based compensation 2,267 1,968 Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance 547 729 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (2,807 ) (1,411 ) Inventory (9,238 ) (13,338 ) Prepaid expenses (514 ) (620 ) Refundable income taxes (4,692 ) 446 Accounts payable (2,883 ) (5,106 ) Accrued expenses (2,750 ) (3,232 ) Deferred credits (166 ) (362 ) Accrued retirement health, and life insurance benefits 211 (111 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,070 1,243 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (6,192 ) (13,065 ) Deferred compensation plan investments (1,177 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (7,369 ) (13,065 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents (3,427 ) (2,750 ) Purchase of treasury stock for tax withholding on equity-based compensation (5,467 ) (2,073 ) Proceeds on long-term debt 20,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (192 ) (185 ) Proceeds from credit agreement - revolver 12,625 16,946 Payments on credit agreement - revolver (22,025 ) (920 ) Other (78 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,436 11,018 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,863 ) (804 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,025 3,084 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,162 $ 2,280

Source: MGP Ingredients, Inc.