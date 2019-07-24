Quantcast

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 03:00:00 AM EDT

    Mexus' Santa Elena heap leach returning values; Loan commitment paid off


    CABORCA, Mexico, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) is pleased to inform its shareholders that on July 18th the company satisfied a $105,000 loan commitment on time. 

    In addition, the company announced that the 2500 ton leach pad at its Santa Elena mine is returning solution to the holding pond. Mexus has pumped 500 M3 of solution to the heap pad with 500 PPM NACN maintaining a Ph of 11.0 and a return flow of 350 Mtesting at 1.1 Au to start. It is expected to accumulate 5 to 7 oz. the first week with leaching continuing until the return solution stabilizes. Mexus will be adding new ore to the pad with the Merrill Crow gold recovery system running weekly to keep up with production.

    About Mexus Gold US

    Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

    For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

    Mexus Gold US   (775) 721-9960

    Cautionary Statement

    Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

