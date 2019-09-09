Mexus confirms progress and results at the Santa Elena mine





CABORCA, Mexico, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company") confirmed and restated that continuous leaching continues on its 5000 ton heap leach pad. The returning solution from pad #1 continues to increase in values and flow. Mexus expects the returns to stabilize in the next few days allowing for the gold extraction process to begin. The loading of an additional 5000 tons of mineralized material on pad #2 will be completed by the end of the week. The leaching of pad #2 will commence once returns from pad #1 peak. The company will have continuous flow from approximately 10,000 tons of material on pads 1 and 2 with grades expected to reach 4.5 grams per ton gold. The mining of an additional 5000 tons of mineralized material has already begun and will be ready to place on pad #1 when leaching moves to pad #2.



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

