    Metso to publish its Half-Year Review for January-June 2019 on Thursday, July 25, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 04:00:00 AM EDT


    Metso to publish its Half-Year Review for January-June 2019 on Thursday, July 25, 2019

    Metso Corporation, press release, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

    Metso's Half-Year Review for January-June 2019 will be published on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at about 9:00 a.m. EEST and can be found at www.metso.com/latestreports.

    Metso's President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the results in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST.

    The audiocast can be followed at www.metso.com/latestreports. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.



    Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

    United States: +1 631 913 14 22

    other countries: +44 333 300 08 04

    The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 42030091#.



    Metso Corporation

    Investor Relations

    Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries. www.metso.com , www.twitter.com/metsogroup

    For further information, please contact:

    Tanja Mäkinen, Investor Relations Specialist, Metso Corporation, tel: +358 20 484 3117

    Source: Metso Corporation

