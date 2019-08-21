Quantcast

    Metso to discontinue its foundry operation in Isithebe, South Africa

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


    Metso Corporation's press release on August 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

    Metso continues to develop the global supply footprint in its Minerals Consumables business area. As part of the initiative, the consultations evaluating closure or other alternatives concerning the Isithebe foundry in South Africa have resulted in a decision to discontinue the foundry operation by the end of September 2019.

    The decision affects approximately 200 employees currently employed at the foundry and its support functions. This undertaking will have a small negative impact on Metso's third quarter result. 

    "Our strategy is to utilize synergies of the most efficient manufacturing and sourcing opportunities globally to ensure the best value, availability and quality for our customers. After careful evaluation of all opportunities for Isithebe, discontinuing the operation was identified as the only feasible solution," says Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables business area. "This is a very unpleasant but necessary action for us. We will focus on ensuring a sustainable transition for Isithebe as well as uninterrupted service to our customers."

    Metso's foundries produce metallic wear part castings for the mining and aggregates industries. In addition to Isithebe, Metso has five of its own foundries globally and an extensive network of external suppliers.

    Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

    For further information, please contact:

    Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables, Metso, Tel. +358 50 359 5106, E-mail: sami.takaluoma@metso.com

    Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail:  helena.marjaranta@metso.com 

    Source: Metso Corporation

