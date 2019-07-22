



Metso establishes a new business services center in Vilnius

Metso Corporation's press release on July 22, 2019 at 15:00 EEST



Metso has decided to establish a new Metso Business Services (MBS) center in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The investment supports the company's profitable growth strategy by improving operational excellence and scalability of business services.





The Vilnius MBS center will initially offer services for Metso's finance operations, later followed by logistics. The objective is to centralize the related services to the new center and thus gain benefits from process harmonization, standardization and digitalization. Initially, the center will employ some tens of experts, but the number of personnel is expected to grow in the coming years.



As part of the initiative, employee negotiations have been held at Metso Minerals in Tampere, Finland, to review the possible employee arrangements and implications. Metso has decided to transfer its Financial Services operations entirely from Tampere to Vilnius. As a result, 28 permanent positions in Metso Financial Services in Tampere will be discontinued in 2020, after a transition period. Metso will support the affected personnel, for example by offering re-employment services and possible relocation support.



"In the past couple of years, Metso has invested in its Tampere operations by, e.g., strengthening its R&D and manufacturing activities. Currently, we are also exploring options for a new, modern facility in Tampere," said CFO of Metso CorporationEeva Sipilä. "However, the best location for the new service center turned out to be Vilnius, which has a strong service center culture supporting international companies. With this new center we aim to improve the efficiency of our business services and increase digitalization to support Metso's growth," she continued.





The opening of the new Metso Business Services Center in Vilnius, Lithuania, is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2019.

