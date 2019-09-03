Metso develops its rubber and poly-met wear part production footprint - manufacturing capabilities in EMEA under review



Metso develops its rubber and poly-met wear part production footprint - manufacturing capabilities in EMEA under review

Metso Corporation press release on September 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EEST

Metso continues developing the global production footprint in its Minerals Consumables business area by reviewing manufacturing capabilities in the EMEA region. As part of the initiative, Metso is starting personnel negotiations to review the implications at rubber and poly-met wear part production units in Ersmark and Trelleborg, Sweden.

The negotiations concern the potential closure of the factory in Ersmark and the restructuring of the manufacturing operation in Trelleborg. The negotiations affect manufacturing related functions, with approximately 150 positions. Metso's other operations in Sweden are not in the scope of these negotiations.

"Our target is to utilize the full potential of the most efficient manufacturing methods and optimize sourcing opportunities and logistics. By developing our supply capabilities at the regional and global levels, we are actively responding to changes in the competitive environment, as well as improving our flexibility in fulfilling customers' needs," says Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables business area.

The Ersmark and Trelleborg units produce rubber and poly-met wear parts used in the mining industry. Today, Metso is the leading player in the rubber and poly-met mill lining business, with a strong service network in all the main mining markets. In addition to Ersmark and Trelleborg, Metso operates nine factories manufacturing synthetic solutions globally.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com , twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables, Metso, Tel. +358 50 359 5106, email: sami.takaluoma@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Source: Metso Corporation