



Metso accelerates investments in remote monitoring capabilities in Chile and China

Metso performance centers are hubs for all Metso's remote digital services.





Metso Corporation's press release on September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Metso is expanding its remote monitoring services for the mining industry by opening its first Metso performance center in Santiago, Chile, and by building up capabilities for a second center in Changsha, China. Additional centers will be opened in major mining regions during 2020-2021.

The new state-of-the-art Metso performance centers offer continuous automated monitoring, improvements and predictive maintenance services for the customers' mineral processing equipment, components and processes. The services offered build on the organization's extensive capabilities of connecting equipment, processes, people and technology worldwide.

"Metso performance centers are hubs for all our remote digital services. They integrate Metso Metrics support, gearless mill drive monitoring, and remote process optimization experts into a new collaborative environment. This allows us to better service our global customers in real-time," says Jani Puroranta, Chief Digital Officer, Metso.

To date, Metso has over 800 active and connected crushers, and it has implemented over 600 Advanced Process Control and automation projects, as well as more than 315 installations of specialized process optimization instrumentation.

Metso performance center in Santiago already open

The first Metso performance center has started its operations in temporary facilities in Santiago and will soon move to new, customized, state-of-the-art premises.

The center employs a multi-disciplinary team of experts who analyze incoming data, deriving insights and recommendations to help customers optimize their equipment operations and processes remotely. To provide holistic support, services offered are vendor-agnostic, available for both Metso and non-Metso equipment alike.

The center also utilizes new remote monitoring solutions for gearless mill drives, obtained as part of Metso's acquisition of the Chilean mining service provider HighService Service earlier this year. All products and services from their remote services division as well as the Group's high level of expertise are being fully leveraged as an integral part of the Metso's global digital services offering.

"We are excited about the opening of the new Metso performance centers. They will allow us to better service the mining industry by enabling new innovative commercial offerings, like Performance Solutions and remote expert support," says Johanna Newcomb, Vice President, Process Optimization, Performance Solutions at Metso.

