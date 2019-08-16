Quantcast

Methode Electronics to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Thursday, August 29, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc.(NYSE:MEI), a global designer and manufacturer of electro-mechanical devices, will release its first-quarter Fiscal 2020 results for the period ended July 27, 2019, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, before the market opens.

Following the release, the Company will conduct a conference call and Webcast to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, and Chief Financial Officer, Ron Tsoumas, at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 369-8770 (domestic) or (862) 298-0840 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous Webcast can be accessed through the Company's Web site, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investor Relations page, and then clicking on the "Webcast" icon.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call through September 5, 2019, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing Conference ID number 53371. On the Internet, a replay will be available for 30 days through the Company's Web site, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investor Relations page and then clicking on the "Webcast" icon.

AboutMethode

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, commercial vehicle, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Web site www.methode.com.

For Methode:

Kristine Walczak

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

kwalczak@methode.com

Source: Methode Electronics, Inc.

