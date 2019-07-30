Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Announces Results for 2019 Fiscal Third Quarter





- Revenue Rises 80% -



- Generates Net Income of $29.3 Million and Delivers Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.75 -

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq:CASH) ("Meta" or the "Company") reported net income of $29.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Total revenue for the fiscal 2019 third quarter was $110.8 million, compared to $61.6 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2018, representing an 80% increase.

"Our fiscal year 2019 third quarter results highlight our strong and consistent loan growth, as well as continued net interest income and margin expansion, primarily reflecting a more potent balance sheet," said President and CEO Brad Hanson. "We continue to make progress on our key strategic initiatives, including a focus on leveraging our payments division to drive more favorable deposit growth, optimizing our interest-earning asset mix, and realizing operating efficiencies to generate sustained profit increases. Moreover, as we remain committed to maximizing shareholder value, we further enhanced our capital management activities by initiating share repurchases under our recent Board authorization."

Highlights for the 2019 Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2019 more than doubled to $3.63 billion, compared to June 30, 2018, and increased by $190.9 million, or 6%, when compared to March 31, 2019.

Average deposits from the payments division increased nearly 11% to $2.73 billion when compared to the same period in fiscal 2018.

Net interest income more than doubled to $67.0 million, compared to $28.4 million in the comparable quarter in fiscal 2018.

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 5.07% for the fiscal 2019 third quarter from 2.94% over the same period of the prior fiscal year, while the tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM, TE") increased to 5.15% from 3.23% over that same period in fiscal 2018.

Repurchased $43.0 million, or 1,574,734, shares at an average price of $27.31 during the fiscal 2019 third quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fiscal 2019 third quarter grew by $38.6 million, or 136%, to $67.0 million, compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2018. This increase was primarily due to growth in loan and lease balances as well as an increase in loan and lease yields. The growth in loan and lease balances, along with the higher corresponding loan and lease yields, were largely attributable to the Company's acquisition of Crestmark in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 (the "Crestmark acquisition").

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, loan and lease interest income grew by $50.7 million, when compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2018, offset in part by an increase in interest expense of $9.0 million. The quarterly average outstanding balance of loans and leases as a percentage of interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased to 68%, from 40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, while the quarterly average balance of total investments as a percentage of interest-earning assets decreased to 31% from 58% over that same period. The Company's average interest-earning assets for the fiscal 2019 third quarter grew by $1.4 billion, or 37%, to $5.30 billion from the comparable quarter in fiscal 2018. This was primarily due to growth in our average loan and lease portfolio of $2.04 billion, of which $1.88 billion was attributable to an increase in national lending loans and leases along with an increase of $159.9 million in community banking loans, partially offset by a reduction in total investment securities of $633.3 million.

NIM increased to 5.07% for the fiscal 2019 third quarter from 2.94% for the comparable quarter in fiscal 2018, while NIM, TE was 5.15% for the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The net effect of purchase accounting accretion contributed 25 basis points to NIM for the fiscal 2019 third quarter, which represented an increase of seven basis points from the fiscal 2019 second quarter.

The overall reported tax-equivalent yield ("TEY") on average earning asset yields increased by 244 basis points to 6.26% for the fiscal 2019 third quarter compared to the 2018 third fiscal quarter. The growth was driven primarily by the Company's improved earning asset mix, which reflects higher balances for the national lending portfolio. The fiscal 2019 third quarter TEY on the securities portfolio was 3.09% compared to 3.11% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company's cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 1.14% during the fiscal 2019 third quarter, compared to 0.62% for the 2018 third fiscal quarter. This increase was primarily due to a rise in short-term interest rates affecting overnight borrowing rates, other wholesale funding, and the interest-bearing time deposits acquired by the Company in connection with the Crestmark acquisition. The Company's overall cost of deposits was 0.90% in the fiscal third quarter of 2019, compared to 0.29% in the same quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding wholesale deposits, the Company's cost of deposits for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 would have been 0.11%.

Non-Interest Income

Fiscal 2019 third quarter non-interest income was $43.8 million, an increase of 32% over the same quarter of fiscal 2018, which was due in large part to increases in rental income, gain on sale of loans and leases, other income, and deposit fees. Partially offsetting the increase were decreases in card fee income and in total tax product fee income over that same period of the prior fiscal year. The increases in rental income and gain on sale of loans and leases were primarily attributable to the Crestmark acquisition. The card fee income decrease was related to the previously disclosed wind-down of two non-strategic partners and the transition of certain fees to deposit fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased to $72.5 million for the 2019 fiscal third quarter, compared to $49.1 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to the addition of the Crestmark division, which was not present in the comparable quarter in the prior fiscal year. During the fiscal 2019 third quarter, compensation and benefits expense rose by $10.7 million from the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the addition of Crestmark division employees and new hires in the second half of fiscal 2018 in support of Meta's national lending and other business initiatives.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.2 million, or an effective tax rate of (3.97%), for the fiscal 2019 third quarter, compared to an income tax expense of $0.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 6.55%, for the fiscal 2018 third quarter. The income tax benefit for the fiscal 2019 third quarter was primarily due to ratably recognized investment tax credits.

The Company originated $49.1 million in solar leases during the fiscal 2019 third quarter. Investment tax credits related to solar leases and future originations in fiscal 2019 will be recognized ratably based on income over the duration of the current fiscal year. The timing and impact of future solar tax credits are expected to vary from period to period, and Meta intends to undertake only those tax credit opportunities that meet the Company's underwriting and return criteria.

Investments, Loans and Leases

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Total investments $ 1,502,640 $ 1,649,754 $ 1,855,792 $ 2,019,968 $ 2,149,709 Loans held for sale Consumer credit products 45,582 42,342 24,233 — — SBA/USDA(1) 17,257 17,403 9,327 15,606 — Total loans held for sale 62,839 59,745 33,560 15,606 — National Lending loans and leases Asset based lending 615,309 572,210 554,072 477,917 — Factoring 320,344 287,955 284,912 284,221 — Lease financing 341,957 321,414 290,889 265,315 — Insurance premium finance 358,772 307,875 330,712 337,877 303,603 SBA/USDA 99,791 77,481 67,893 59,374 — Other commercial finance 99,677 98,956 89,402 85,145 11,418 Commercial finance(2) 1,835,850 1,665,891 1,617,880 1,509,849 315,021 Consumer credit products 155,539 139,617 96,144 80,605 26,583 Other consumer finance 164,727 170,824 182,510 189,756 194,344 Consumer finance 320,266 310,441 278,654 270,361 220,927 Tax services 24,410 84,824 76,575 1,073 14,281 Warehouse finance 250,003 186,697 176,134 65,000 — Total National Lending loans and leases 2,430,529 2,247,853 2,149,243 1,846,283 550,229 Community Banking loans Commercial real estate and operating 877,412 869,917 863,753 790,890 751,146 Consumer one-to-four family real estate and other 256,853 257,079 256,341 247,318 237,704 Agricultural real estate and operating 61,169 60,167 58,971 60,498 60,096 Total Community Banking loans 1,195,434 1,187,163 1,179,065 1,098,706 1,048,946 Total gross loans and leases 3,625,963 3,435,016 3,328,308 2,944,989 1,599,175 Allowance for loan and lease losses (43,505 ) (48,672 ) (21,290 ) (13,040 ) (21,950 ) Net deferred loan and lease origination fees (costs) 5,068 2,964 1,190 (250 ) (1,881 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance $ 3,587,526 $ 3,389,308 $ 3,308,208 $ 2,931,699 $ 1,575,344 (1) The June 30, 2019 balance included $0.7 million of an interest rate mark premium related to the acquired loans and leases from the Crestmark acquisition. (2) The June 30, 2019 balance included $6.8 million and $3.2 million of credit and interest rate mark discounts, respectively, related to the acquired loans and leases from the Crestmark acquisition.

The Company continued to utilize sales of securities and cash flow from its amortizing securities portfolio to fund loan and lease growth. Investment securities totaled $1.50 billion at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.15 billion at June 30, 2018.



Total gross loans and leases increased $2.03 billion, or 127%, to $3.63 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.60 billion at June 30, 2018. This was primarily driven by loans and leases attributable to the acquired Crestmark commercial finance division, along with increases in warehouse finance and consumer credit product loans and growth of 18% in insurance premium finance loans and 14% in community banking loans.

At June 30, 2019, commercial finance loans, which comprised 51% of the Company's gross loan and lease portfolio, totaled $1.84 billion, reflecting growth of $170.0 million, or 10%, from March 31, 2019. Consumer credit product loans grew by $15.9 million, or 11%, and warehouse finance loans increased by $63.3 million, or 34%, at June 30, 2019 as compared to March 31, 2019. The warehouse finance loan increase was driven by the addition of a highly-secured, consumer receivable warehouse line of credit during the fiscal 2019 third quarter.

Asset Quality

The Company's allowance for loan and lease losses was $43.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $22.0 million at June 30, 2018, driven primarily by increases in the allowance of $11.4 million in commercial finance, $5.2 million in tax services, $3.8 million in consumer lending, and $0.9 million in the community banking portfolio.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Allowance for loan and lease loss activity June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 48,672 $ 21,290 $ 27,078 $ 13,040 $ 7,534 Provision - tax services loans 914 22,473 1,189 24,883 20,335 Provision - all other loans and leases 8,198 10,845 4,126 26,646 4,391 Charge-offs - tax services loans (9,627 ) (1 ) (10,507 ) (9,670 ) (10,507 ) Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (5,124 ) (6,522 ) (243 ) (14,407 ) (742 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 36 84 1 212 423 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 436 503 306 2,801 516 Ending balance $ 43,505 $ 48,672 $ 21,950 $ 43,505 $ 21,950

Provision for loan and lease losses was $9.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in provision was primarily driven by loan and lease growth in the commercial finance portfolio and provision expense to maintain allowance levels. Net charge-offs were $14.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $10.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The total net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 primarily consisted of seasonal net charge-offs of $9.6 million in the tax services loan portfolio, which represented a decrease of $0.9 million, or 9%, from the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year. The overall increase in total net charge-offs from the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year was primarily driven by activity in the commercial finance and other portfolios.

The Company's non-performing assets at June 30, 2019, were $51.0 million, representing 0.84% of total assets, compared to $40.9 million, or 0.68% of total assets at March 31, 2019 and $35.7 million, or 0.86% of total assets at June 30, 2018. The Company's non-performing loans and leases at June 30, 2019 were $20.8 million, representing 0.57% of total loans and leases, compared to $9.6 million, or 0.28% of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2019 and $5.7 million, or 0.36% of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2018.

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

Total average deposits for the fiscal 2019 third quarter increased by $1.43 billion, or 45%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. Average wholesale deposits increased $1.07 billion, or 235%, primarily related to the Crestmark acquisition, and noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $244.5 million, or 10%, in each case, for the 2019 fiscal third quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2018.

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $5.14 billion for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to $3.70 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 39%.

Total end-of-period deposits increased 36%, to $4.78 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $3.52 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in end-of-period deposits was primarily a result of increases in wholesale deposits, noninterest- bearing deposits, certificates of deposits and interest-bearing checking deposits.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and MetaBank remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at June 30, 2019 and continued to be classified as well-capitalized institutions. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the dates indicated June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.05 % 7.45 % 7.90 % 8.50 % 8.29 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.19 % 10.94 % 10.10 % 10.56 % 13.92 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.55 % 11.31 % 10.47 % 10.97 % 14.35 % Total capital ratio 13.22 % 14.20 % 12.69 % 13.18 % 18.37 % MetaBank Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.37 % 8.42 % 9.01 % 9.75 % 10.16 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.22 % 12.72 % 11.87 % 12.50 % 17.57 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.27 % 12.76 % 11.91 % 12.56 % 17.57 % Total capital ratio 13.26 % 13.92 % 12.41 % 12.89 % 18.50 %

The following table provides certain non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above for the periods presented, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Total stockholders' equity $ 822,901 $ 823,709 $ 770,728 $ 747,726 $ 443,913 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 302,850 302,768 299,037 299,456 94,781 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 53,249 56,456 61,317 64,716 46,098 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 13,858 7,381 4,720 — — LESS: Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities 2,329 (10,022 ) (28,829 ) (33,114 ) (28,601 ) LESS: Noncontrolling interest 3,508 3,528 3,267 3,574 — LESS: Unrealized currency gains (losses) — (242 ) (357 ) 3 — Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (1) 447,107 463,840 431,573 413,091 331,635 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 10,310 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity tier 1 capital 2,119 2,064 1,796 2,118 — Total Tier 1 Capital 462,887 479,565 447,030 428,870 341,945 Allowance for loan and lease losses 43,641 48,812 21,422 13,185 22,151 Subordinated debentures (net of issuance costs) 73,605 73,566 73,528 73,491 73,442 Total Capital $ 580,133 $ 601,963 $ 541,980 $ 515,546 $ 437,538 (1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes are being fully phased in through the end of 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI, each of which is used in calculating tangible book value data, to Total Stockholders' Equity. Each of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used within the banking industry.



June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 822,901 $ 823,709 $ 770,728 $ 747,726 $ 443,913 Less: Goodwill 307,941 307,464 303,270 303,270 98,723 Less: Intangible assets 56,153 60,506 66,366 70,719 46,098 Tangible common equity 458,807 455,739 401,092 373,737 299,092 Less: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) ("AOCI") 2,308 (10,264 ) (29,186 ) (33,111 ) (28,601 ) Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 456,499 $ 466,003 $ 430,278 $ 406,848 $ 327,693

Future Outlook

The Company expects fiscal 2019 earnings per common share ("EPS") on an adjusted basis to range between $2.66 to $2.81. The Company's estimates on an adjusted basis exclude the non-recurring $0.12 EPS effect, or $6.1 million, of pre-tax executive transition agreement costs incurred in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The adjusted EPS guidance also excludes the $0.17 EPS effect, or $6.6 million, after-tax net charge to earnings related to the previously disclosed DC Solar matters in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. As a result, GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2019 is expected to be in the range of $2.37 to $2.52 per share. The Company reaffirms the earnings outlook for fiscal year 2020 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.80.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. CDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta's Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com. Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 beginning approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to join the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 3047728 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and MetaBank may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in this press release, the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Company's reports to stockholders, and in other communications by the Company and MetaBank, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "hope," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "could," "future," or the negative of those terms, or other words of similar meaning or similar expressions. You should carefully read statements that contain these words because they discuss our future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and assumptions about future events, and include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates, and intentions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Such statements address, among others, the following subjects: future operating results; customer retention; loan and other product demand; important components of the Company's statements of financial condition and operations; growth and expansion; new products and services, such as those offered by MetaBank or the Company's Payments divisions (which include Meta Payment Systems, Refund Advantage, EPS Financial and Specialty Consumer Services); credit quality and adequacy of reserves; technology; and the Company's employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance and results of operations to differ materially from the expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: maintaining our executive management team; the expected growth opportunities, beneficial synergies and/or operating efficiencies from the Crestmark acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; customer losses and business disruption related to the Crestmark acquisition; unanticipated or unknown losses and liabilities may be incurred by the Company following the Crestmark acquisition; the costs, risks and effects on the Company of the ongoing federal investigation and bankruptcy proceedings involving DC Solar Solutions, Inc., DC Solar Distribution, Inc., and their affiliates, including the potential financial impact of those matters on the net book value of Company assets leased to DC Solar Distribution and the Company's ability to recognize certain investment tax credits associated with such assets, and the results of the Company's review of its due diligence processes with respect to the Company's alternative energy assets; factors relating to the Company's share repurchase program; actual changes in interest rates and the Fed Funds rate; additional changes in tax laws; the strength of the United States' economy, in general, and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; risks relating to the recent U.S. government shutdown, including any adverse impact on our ability to originate or sell SBA/USDA loans and any delay by the Internal Revenue Service in processing taxpayer refunds, thereby increasing the cost to us of our refund advance loans; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), as well as efforts of the United States Congress and the United States Treasury in conjunction with bank regulatory agencies to stimulate the economy and protect the financial system; inflation, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely and efficient development of, and acceptance of, new products and services offered by the Company or its strategic partners, as well as risks (including reputational and litigation) attendant thereto, and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the risks of dealing with or utilizing third parties, including, in connection with the Company's refund advance business, the risk of reduced volume of refund advance loans as a result of reduced customer demand for or acceptance of usage of Meta's strategic partners' refund advance products; any actions which may be initiated by our regulators in the future; the impact of changes in financial services laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, laws and regulations relating to the tax refund industry and the insurance premium finance industry; our relationship with our primary regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which insures MetaBank's deposit accounts up to applicable limits; technological changes, including, but not limited to, the protection of electronic files or databases; acquisitions; litigation risk, in general, including, but not limited to, those risks involving MetaBank's divisions; the growth of the Company's business, as well as expenses related thereto; continued maintenance by MetaBank of its status as a well-capitalized institution, particularly in light of our growing deposit base, a portion of which has been characterized as "brokered;" changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Company at maintaining its high quality asset level and managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default should problem assets increase.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Additional discussions of factors affecting the Company's business and prospects are reflected under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Company's fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and in other filings made with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company or its subsidiaries, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances, or future events or for any other reason.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data(1)) ASSETS June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,732 $ 156,461 $ 164,169 99,977 $ 71,276 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 961,897 1,081,663 1,340,870 1,484,160 1,349,642 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale, at fair value 395,201 413,493 354,186 364,065 575,999 Investment securities held to maturity, at cost 138,128 146,992 153,075 163,893 215,850 Mortgage-backed securities held to maturity, at cost 7,414 7,606 7,661 7,850 8,218 Loans held for sale 62,839 59,745 33,560 15,606 — Loans and leases 3,631,031 3,437,980 3,329,498 2,944,739 1,597,294 Allowance for loan and lease losses (43,505 ) (48,672 ) (21,290 ) (13,040 ) (21,950 ) Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at cost 17,236 7,436 15,600 23,400 7,446 Accrued interest receivable 19,722 20,281 22,076 22,016 17,825 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 46,360 45,457 44,299 40,458 20,374 Rental equipment, net 184,732 140,087 146,815 107,290 — Bank-owned life insurance 89,193 88,565 87,934 87,293 86,655 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 29,514 29,548 31,548 31,638 29,922 Goodwill 307,941 307,464 303,270 303,270 98,723 Intangible assets 56,153 60,506 66,366 70,719 46,098 Prepaid assets 22,023 26,597 31,483 27,906 23,211 Deferred taxes 21,630 19,079 23,607 18,737 23,025 Other assets 52,831 49,754 48,038 35,090 19,551 Total assets $ 6,101,072 $ 6,050,042 $ 6,182,765 5,835,067 $ 4,169,159 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing checking $ 2,751,931 $ 3,034,428 $ 2,739,757 2,405,274 $ 2,637,987 Interest-bearing checking 157,802 183,492 128,662 111,587 103,065 Savings deposits 52,179 59,978 52,229 54,765 57,356 Money market deposits 68,604 56,563 54,559 51,995 45,115 Time certificates of deposit 116,698 154,401 170,629 276,180 57,151 Wholesale deposits 1,628,000 1,481,445 1,790,611 1,531,186 620,959 Total deposits 4,775,214 4,970,307 4,936,447 4,430,987 3,521,633 Short-term borrowings 146,613 11,583 231,293 425,759 27,290 Long-term borrowings 209,765 99,800 88,983 88,963 85,580 Accrued interest payable 12,350 9,239 11,280 7,794 3,705 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 134,229 135,404 144,034 133,838 87,038 Total liabilities 5,278,171 5,226,333 5,412,037 5,087,341 3,725,246 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, 3,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018 — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized, 37,878,694, 39,565,496, 39,494,919, 39,192,063, and 29,122,596 shares issued and 37,878,205, 39,450,938, 39,405,508, 39,167,280, and 29,101,605 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018 379 395 394 393 291 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018 — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 578,715 576,406 572,156 565,811 267,610 Retained earnings 238,004 258,600 228,453 213,048 206,284 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 2,308 (10,264 ) (29,186 ) (33,111 ) (28,601 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 489, 114,558, 89,411, 24,783, and 20,991 common shares at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018 (13 ) (4,956 ) (4,356 ) (1,989 ) (1,671 ) Total equity attributable to parent 819,393 820,181 767,461 744,152 443,913 Non-controlling interest 3,508 3,528 3,267 3,574 — Total stockholders' equity 822,901 823,709 770,728 747,726 443,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,101,072 $ 6,050,042 $ 6,182,765 5,835,067 $ 4,169,159 (1) All share and per share data reported in this release for all periods presented has been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-1 forward stock split effected by the Company on October 4, 2018.





Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data(1)) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 69,732 $ 73,670 $ 19,056 $ 203,900 $ 53,344 Mortgage-backed securities 3,063 2,861 3,950 8,622 11,755 Other investments 8,837 11,763 11,098 32,380 33,234 81,632 88,294 34,104 244,902 98,333 Interest expense: Deposits 10,395 14,740 2,264 35,731 7,106 FHLB advances and other borrowings 4,269 2,204 3,429 10,581 9,215 14,664 16,944 5,693 46,312 16,321 Net interest income 66,968 71,350 28,411 198,590 82,012 Provision for loan for lease losses 9,112 33,318 5,315 51,529 24,726 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 57,856 38,032 23,096 147,061 57,286 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 6,697 31,601 7,358 38,559 41,353 Tax advance product fees 34 33,038 (46 ) 34,757 35,739 Card fees 19,537 23,052 22,807 61,939 74,910 Rental income 9,386 9,890 — 30,167 — Loan and lease fees 1,012 925 1,111 3,185 3,445 Bank-owned life insurance 628 631 633 1,901 1,952 Deposit fees 2,335 2,093 1,134 6,365 2,964 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available-for-sale, net 440 231 (22 ) 649 (1,198 ) Gain on sale of loans and leases 1,913 1,085 — 3,865 — Gain (loss) on foreclosed real estate — (200 ) — (185 ) (19 ) Other income 1,808 2,679 250 5,363 766 Total noninterest income 43,790 105,025 33,225 186,565 159,912 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 35,176 49,164 24,439 117,350 78,951 Refund transfer product expense 287 7,181 1,694 7,478 11,665 Tax advance product expense 425 2,225 (19 ) 3,101 1,736 Card processing 4,613 6,971 7,068 18,670 20,798 Occupancy and equipment 7,136 7,212 4,720 20,806 14,087 Operating lease equipment depreciation 6,029 4,485 — 18,280 — Legal and consulting 4,065 4,308 2,781 12,341 8,436 Marketing 368 585 416 1,493 1,637 Data processing 260 321 301 1,018 958 Intangible amortization 4,374 5,596 1,664 14,352 6,077 Impairment expense — 9,660 — 9,660 — Other expense 9,735 12,546 5,988 32,467 17,247 Total noninterest expense 72,468 110,254 49,053 257,016 161,592 Income before income tax expense 29,178 32,803 7,268 76,610 55,606 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,158 ) (395 ) 476 (3,244 ) 12,708 Net income before noncontrolling interest 30,336 33,198 6,792 79,854 42,898 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,045 1,078 — 3,045 — Net income attributable to parent $ 29,291 $ 32,120 $ 6,792 $ 76,809 $ 42,898 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.23 $ 1.96 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 0.23 $ 1.95 $ 1.47 Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 38,903,266 39,429,595 29,099,472 39,220,793 29,043,309 Diluted 38,977,690 39,496,832 29,218,980 39,289,011 29,159,985 (1) All share and per share data reported in this release for all periods presented has been adjusted to reflect the 3-for-1 forward stock split effected by the Company on October 4, 2018.

Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields



The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Non-accruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Cash & fed funds sold $ 80,100 $ 521 2.61 % $ 57,164 $ 388 2.72 % Mortgage-backed securities 421,725 3,063 2.91 % 617,815 3,950 2.56 % Tax exempt investment securities 690,732 4,058 2.98 % 1,373,444 8,635 3.34 % Asset-backed securities 307,581 2,701 3.52 % 189,389 1,537 3.25 % Other investment securities 199,681 1,557 3.13 % 72,381 538 2.98 % Total investments 1,619,719 11,379 3.09 % 2,253,029 14,660 3.11 % Commercial finance loans and leases 1,775,905 44,332 10.01 % 299,676 3,813 5.10 % Consumer finance loans 364,633 8,178 9.00 % 208,937 3,717 7.13 % Tax services loans 45,142 — — % 22,268 — — % Warehouse finance loans 223,546 3,491 6.26 % — — — % National lending loans and leases 2,409,226 56,001 9.32 % 530,881 7,530 5.69 % Community banking loans 1,189,912 13,731 4.63 % 1,030,016 11,526 4.49 % Total loans and leases 3,599,138 69,732 7.77 % 1,560,897 19,056 4.90 % Total interest-earning assets $ 5,298,957 $ 81,632 6.26 % $ 3,871,090 $ 34,104 3.82 % Non-interest-earning assets 820,474 369,200 Total assets $ 6,119,431 $ 4,240,290 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 137,950 $ 85 0.25 % $ 98,235 $ 54 0.22 % Savings 54,247 9 0.07 % 59,546 10 0.07 % Money markets 58,782 107 0.73 % 46,742 28 0.24 % Time deposits 128,165 633 1.98 % 60,373 167 1.11 % Wholesale deposits 1,521,594 9,561 2.52 % 453,885 2,005 1.77 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,900,738 10,395 2.19 % 718,781 2,264 1.26 % Overnight fed funds purchased 363,857 2,368 2.61 % 402,088 2,041 2.04 % FHLB advances 54,341 324 2.39 % — — — % Subordinated debentures 73,583 1,163 6.34 % 73,430 1,102 6.02 % Other borrowings 40,653 414 4.08 % 36,408 286 3.15 % Total borrowings 532,434 4,269 3.22 % 511,926 3,429 2.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,433,172 14,664 2.42 % 1,230,707 5,693 1.86 % Non-interest bearing deposits 2,710,288 — — % 2,465,750 — — % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,143,460 $ 14,664 1.14 % $ 3,696,457 $ 5,693 0.62 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 149,207 98,973 Total liabilities 5,292,667 3,795,430 Shareholders' equity 826,764 444,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,119,431 $ 4,240,290 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including non-interest-bearing deposits $ 66,968 5.12 % $ 28,411 3.21 % Net interest margin 5.07 % 2.94 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.08 % 0.29 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(3) 5.15 % 3.23 % (1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 21%. (2) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 24.53%. (3) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis ("net interest margin, tax-equivalent") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.





Selected Financial Information As of and for the three months ended: June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Equity to total assets 13.49 % 13.61 % 12.47 % 12.81 % 10.65 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 21.72 $ 20.88 $ 19.56 $ 19.09 $ 15.25 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 12.11 $ 11.55 $ 10.18 $ 9.54 $ 10.28 Tangible book value per common share outstanding excluding AOCI $ 12.05 $ 11.81 $ 10.92 $ 10.39 $ 11.26 Common shares outstanding 37,878,205 39,450,938 39,405,508 39,167,280 29,101,605 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.84 % 0.68 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.86 % Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.57 % 0.28 % 0.42 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Net interest margin 5.07 % 5.06 % 4.60 % 4.05 % 2.94 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 5.15 % 5.18 % 4.76 % 4.27 % 3.23 % Return on average assets 1.91 % 1.89 % 1.03 % 0.65 % 0.64 % Return on average equity 14.17 % 16.18 % 8.19 % 5.34 % 6.11 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,218 1,231 1,229 1,219 932





Select Quarterly Expenses (Dollars in Thousands) Actual Anticipated For the Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 Mar 31,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Amortization of Intangibles (1) $ 4,374 $ 3,358 $ 2,675 $ 3,400 $ 2,632 $ 2,277 $ 2,008 $ 2,752 $ 2,008 Executive Officer Stock Compensation (2) $ 927 $ 937 $ 679 $ 669 $ 669 $ 676 $ 485 $ 473 $ 478 (1) These amounts are based upon the current reporting period's intangible assets only. This table makes no assumption for expenses related to future acquired intangible assets. (2) These amounts are based upon the long-term employment agreements signed in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2017 by the Company's three highest paid executives at that time. This table makes no assumption for expenses related to any additional future agreements entered into, or to be entered into, after such quarters. The amounts in this table were not impacted by the Executive Separation Agreement entered into by the Company as of January 16, 2019 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 17, 2019.

About Meta Financial Group®

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® ("Meta"). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, commercial finance, tax services, community banking and consumer lending. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Groupwebsite or LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brittany Kelley Elsasser

Director of Investor Relations

605-362-2423

bkelley@metabank.com





Source: MetaBank