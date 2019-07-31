Mesoblast Quarterly Cash Flow Report



RECORD REVENUES FROM JAPAN PRODUCT SALES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB) today reported its operational highlights and its quarterly cash flows for the fourth quarter (fourth quarter FY2019) and 12 months ended June 30, 2019 (FY2019).



Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: "It is pleasing to see the growth in revenues achieved by our Japanese partner in the treatment of acute graft versus host disease in the first three years post launch. This augurs well for the potential uptake of remestemcel-L in the treatment of GVHD, if approved, in the United States."

Key Highlights

Increased revenues (1) of 54% (2) for the quarter and 37% (3) for the year on sales of TEMCELL® HS. Inj. (4) in Japan steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) by Mesoblast licensee JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

of 54% for the quarter and 37% for the year on sales of TEMCELL® HS. Inj. in Japan steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) by Mesoblast licensee JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Mesoblast initiated a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for remestemcel-L in the treatment of pediatric aGVHD; in preparation for product launch, focus is on inventory and commercial team ramp up.



The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the use of rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor) for the prevention of post implantation mucosal bleeding in heart failure patients implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD).



In late July Mesoblast had a positive meeting with the FDA to further define the registration pathway for the use of Revascor in the treatment of heart failure in patients with an LVAD, with formal minutes expected in coming weeks.



Cash on hand at June 30, 2019 was US$50.4 million (A$71.9 million); additional capital of US$35.0 million may be available under existing arrangements with Hercules Capital, Inc. and NovaQuest Capital Management, L.L.C.



The Kentgrove Capital equity facility for up to A$120.0 million (approx. US$85.0 million), which can be used at Mesoblast's discretion, has been extended for two years.



The Company remains in advanced negotiations with a number of potential commercial partners regarding potential transactions and access to non-dilutive capital.(5)

(1) Unaudited.

(2) fourth quarter FY2019 compared to the fourth quarter FY2018. Reported in constant currency.

(3) FY2019 year compared to the FY2018 year. Reported in constant currency.

(4) TEMCELL HS. Inj. is a registered trademark of JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

(5) Mesoblast does not make any representation or give any assurance that such a partnering transaction will be concluded.

Commentary on Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Milestone receipts of US$26.4 million received for FY2019 comprised:

US$20.0 million receipts from milestones received in relation to establishing a partnership with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group in China.

US$5.4 million (€5 million) receipts from milestones received in relation to a patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

US$1.0 million receipts from milestones received for JCR reaching cumulative net sales milestones for sales of TEMCELL® in Japan.

Royalty receipts received from sales of TEMCELL in Japan for the treatment of aGVHD were US$1.0 million for the fourth quarter FY2019 and US$4.4 million for FY2019. Royalty income recognized as revenue for the fourth quarter FY2019 and FY2019 was US$1.7 million and US$5.0 million respectively. The amounts recognized as revenue in the periods are higher than the amounts reported as cash received as royalty income recognized as revenue in the fourth quarter will not be received until July 2019.

Research and Development payments of US$8.3 million for the fourth quarter and US$48.5 million in FY2019, with costs being incurred in relation to Phase 3 programs in aGVHD, advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Manufacturing payments of US$4.3 million for the fourth quarter and US$13.4 million for FY2019 for commercial manufacturing investment to support potential launch of remestemcel-L.

Total Operating Activities net cash usage was US$19.1 million for the fourth quarter and US$57.8 million for FY2019.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq: MESO; ASX: MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials - acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq ( MESO ). www.mesoblast.com

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, please contact:

