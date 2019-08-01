Meso Numismatics Provides Insights into Green Pay Acquisition





LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. ("Meso Numismatics" or the "Company") (OTC:MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, announced today, that following shareholder inquiries regarding the potential acquisition of the majority interests of San Jose, Costa Rica based Green Pay (a division of Arkksoft S.A.), the Company has determined that it is best to provide some background information on Green Pay.

Green Pay is a Payment processing platform, which utilizes a blockchain component. Green Pay currently:

· Hosts 110 independent stores located around Central America;

· Processes roughly $2.5M in monthly transactions among all of its users;

· Executes approximately 500,000 transactions per month;

· Has about 400,000 monthly active users; and

· Has approximately 650,000 registered credit cards representing multiple payment institutions around Central America.

"I want to be clear; this transaction has not yet been completed," stated Melvin Pereira, President of Meso Numismatics, Inc. "Green Pay is currently undergoing an audit and local counsel is completing the proper due diligence for consummation of the deal."

"Should we successfully close with Green Pay - this blockchain component payment processing platform will become a majority owned subsidiary of Meso Numismatics. Moreover, the payment processing unit would be incorporated into the Meso Numismatics platform for use with our app and other online transactions."

Management anticipates that the Company and Green Pay expect to complete a Securities Purchase Agreement whereby the acquisition will be completed with the issuance of Meso's Preferred BB Shares.

For more information, please see Meso Numismatics Signs Binding Letter of Intent.

About Meso Numismatics, Inc.

Meso Numismatics is a numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has become the main hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory, not only from the Meso Region but also from around the world. Meso is the only Company in the Central American-Caribbean region that is an on-the-ground registered dealer with the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and the Paper Money Guaranty (PMG).

Meso Numismatics not only boasts a selection of rare inventory, but the Company also has a specialized App for banknote recognition, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Meso Numismatics continues its partnership with eBay (https://www.ebay.com/str/mesonumismatics). The Company continues to partner with some of the largest auction houses in the world for the sale of the Company's rarer inventory.

To view the Award-Winning PMG Set of Meso Numismatics, please visit www.mesopmgset.com.

For more information, please visit www.MesoNumismatics.com or call (800) 889-9509 for personalized customer service.

