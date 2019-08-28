Meso Numismatics Files 10-Q - Hosts Interview Featuring Green Pay Executive Team





LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Meso Numismatics, Inc. ("Meso Numismatics" or the "Company") (OTC:MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, announced today that on the heels of the Company filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2019 (the "10-Q"), the Executive Team of Green Pay, a target acquisition of the Company, engaged in an interview to provide the U.S. markets with greater insights on the Company's pending acquisition of the payment solutions company. The interview was meant to provide a platform for Green Pay to explain its business model for the first time in the U.S.



"This interview granted us the opportunity to bring into focus our pending acquisition with a multi-million dollar transactional company," stated Melvin Pereira, President of Meso Numismatics, Inc. "Particularly when the Executive Team of Green Pay, granted a U.S. media and communications company an interview; providing our marketplace with important background on Green Pay's management and the services Green Pay offers."

Green Pay (a division of Arkksoft S.A.), is a payment processing platform, which utilizes a blockchain component. Green Pay currently hosts 110 independent stores located around Central America and processes roughly $2.5M in monthly transactions among all of its users. Green Pay executes approximately 500,000 transactions per month, has roughly 400,000 monthly active users and approximately 650,000 registered credit cards representing multiple payment institutions around Central America.

In the latest 10-Q filing, which can be found on the SEC's EDGAR reporting platform, shareholders can view the Company's audited financials, the current, scalable business operation, as well as additional details regarding the Green Pay acquisition.

Pereira concluded, "We look forward to announcing the release of the Green Pay interview very soon. We are confident that once the U.S. marketplace has had the opportunity to grasp the full value of Green Pay and the contribution this acquisition could potentially make to the continued scalability of both companies, a greater confidence may emerge as we set out to seek other opportunities to add value to our growing brand."

To view the 10-Q, please visit https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=meso+numismatics&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

For more information on Meso Numismatics and Green Pay, please visit www.MesoNumismatics.com.

About Meso Numismatics, Inc.

Meso Numismatics is a numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has become the main hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory, not only from the Meso Region but also from around the world. Meso is the only Company in the Central American-Caribbean region that is an on-the-ground registered dealer with the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and the Paper Money Guaranty (PMG).

Meso Numismatics not only boasts a selection of rare inventory, but the Company also has a specialized App for banknote recognition, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Meso Numismatics continues its partnership with eBay (https://www.ebay.com/str/mesonumismatics). The Company continues to partner with some of the largest auction houses in the world for the sale of the Company's rarer inventory.

To view the Award-Winning PMG Set of Meso Numismatics, please visit www.mesopmgset.com.

For more information, please visit www.MesoNumismatics.com or call (800) 889-9509 for personalized customer service.

