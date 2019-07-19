Quantcast

Mesa Air Group Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) announced today it will release its 2019 third quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday, August 8. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, August 9 at 1:00 pm EDT.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa's website (http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events). A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, Inc., a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 138 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of June 30th, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 761 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investors

Brian Gillman, 602-685-4010

investor.relations@mesa-air.com

or

Media

Jack Hellie, 602-685-4393

media@mesa-air.com

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

