Merus Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 and Provides Business Update

"We have made good progress with our clinical programs in the second quarter and have achieved further clarity with our clinical trial plans," said Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer of Merus. "Patient enrollment for our MCLA-158 and MCLA-145 Phase 1 trials is on track. Importantly, we amended the MCLA-117 T-cell engager trial to allow us to explore higher doses, and we re-focused our MCLA-128 Phase 1/2 monotherapy trial on a subpopulation of patients with solid tumors harboring NRG1 gene fusions. We plan to report on our Phase 2 MCLA-128 MBC trial in the fourth quarter. Additionally, our collaborator Ono Pharmaceutical announced the submission of an IND for a bispecific CD3 x PD-1 antibody for autoimmune diseases."

Clinical Programs and Business Update:

MCLA-128 (HER3 x HER2 Biclonics®): Phase 2 metastatic breast cancer cohort update planned for 4Q 2019; Phase 1/2 single agent trial amended to focus on solid tumors harboring Neuregulin 1 (NRG1) gene fusions.

The Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MCLA-128 in combination treatments in two metastatic breast cancer ("MBC") populations is ongoing. Merus will provide an update which will include data from both cohorts in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In August, Merus amended the single agent Phase 1/2 trial in solid tumors to focus solely on the exploration of MCLA-128 in solid tumors harboring NRG1 fusions. The amended global study will evaluate the activity of MCLA-128 in three cohorts, each aiming to treat patients harboring an NRG1 fusion: patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), patients with pancreatic cancer and patients with any other solid tumor (basket cohort). The current amendment follows on an effort in the ongoing Phase 1/2 study which sought to identify a sub-population of patients with NSCLC harboring NRG1 fusions. More information will be provided by the end of 2019. Details of the trial can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

The NRG1 gene encodes for neuregulin (also known as heregulin), the ligand to HER3. Fusions between NRG1 and partner genes are rare, tumorigenic genomic events occurring in patients with certain lung and other cancers, associated with activation of HER2/HER3 heterodimers and growth of cancer cells. In preclinical studies, Merus has observed that MCLA-128 is capable of potent inhibition of heregulin-driven HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation, resulting in blocking of tumor cell growth in models harboring NRG1 fusions.

MCLA-128 is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity ("ADCC") -enhanced Biclonics® that inhibits the heregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors. MCLA-128 is believed to work with HER2-targeted therapies and to overcome the resistance of tumor cells using two mechanisms: blocking growth and survival pathways to stop tumor expansion and recruitment and enhancement of immune effector cells to eliminate the tumor.

MCLA-117 (CLEC12A x CD3 Biclonics®): Expect to present initial Phase 1 data at a medical conference 1H 2020.

Dose escalation for the Phase 1 clinical trial for MCLA-117 continues and preliminary anti-tumor activity has been observed. In July, Merus amended the MCLA-117 protocol to allow for the exploration of higher doses. The Phase 1 trial initiated at a low dose level based on the potent nature of T-cell engagers. Due to this amendment and continued dose escalation, Merus now plans to present initial data at a medical conference in the first half of 2020.

MCLA-117 is a Biclonics® that binds with relative low affinity to CD3, a component of the T cell receptor present on all T cells, and relative high affinity to CLEC12A, a cell surface molecule present on acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") tumor cells and AML stem cells. MCLA-117 has been shown in preclinical studies to recruit and activate T cells to kill CLEC12A-expressing malignant cells which may prevent recurrence of the tumor, while sparing hematopoietic stem cells. MCLA-117 has a full-length IgG format with a silenced constant region, which Merus believes may contribute to safety and attractive dosing schedules for patients.

MCLA-158 (Lgr5 x EGFR Biclonics®): Emerging data from Phase 1 trial expected at end of 2019

The dose escalation of the Phase 1 clinical trial of MCLA-158 in patients with solid tumors is ongoing. Emerging data for the Phase 1 trial, which will include safety and information around the recommended Phase 2 dose, is expected at the end of 2019. Merus plans to provide further guidance on the program in 2020.

MCLA-158 is an ADCC -enhanced Biclonics® that binds to cancer initiating cells expressing Lgr5 and EGFR. MCLA-158 has two different mechanisms of action. The first entails blocking of growth and survival pathways in cancer initiating cells. The second exploits the recruitment and enhancement of immune effector cells to directly kill cancer initiating cells that persist in solid tumors and can cause relapse and metastasis.

MCLA-145 (CD137 x PD-L1 Biclonics®): Phase 1 clinical trial progressing as planned

The Phase 1, open-label, single-agent clinical trial of MCLA-145 is ongoing and consists of dose escalation followed by dose expansion. Preclinical data has shown a potent triple action, designed to recruit and activate T cells through CD137 and prevent their exhaustion through inhibition of the PD-1 checkpoint pathway for patients with solid tumors. Because the T-cell activation was demonstrated to be context-dependent, requiring PD-L1 expression in the tumor microenvironment, MCLA-145 has the potential to overcome known side effects of CD137 agonists currently in development.

Merus is developing MCLA-145 as part of a collaboration entered into with Incyte in December 2016 to potentially develop and commercialize up to 11 bispecific and monospecific antibodies from the Merus Biclonics® platform. Under the terms of the collaboration, Merus retains all rights to develop and commercialize MCLA-145, if approved, in the United States, while Incyte has rights to develop and commercialize MCLA-145, if approved, outside the United States.

MCLA-145 is a Biclonics® T-cell agonist that has been observed to bind to human PD-L1 and CD137 in preclinical models. Discovered through an unbiased functional screening of multiple immunomodulatory target combinations, the differentiated profile of MCLA-145 derives from its potential to attract T cells into solid tumors, potently activate immune effector cells in the context of the tumor microenvironment and simultaneously block inhibitory signals in the same immune cell population.

Milestone payment earned in collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical

In July 2019, Merus earned a milestone payment from Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Ono") under its research and license agreement with Ono on the development of human bispecific antibodies. The milestone was achieved upon Ono's submission of the Investigational New Drug ("j-IND") for ONO-4685, a PD-1 x CD3 bispecific antibody, to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan. In April 2014, Merus and Ono entered into a research and license agreement to develop bispecific antibody therapies for autoimmune diseases. ONO-4685 is the clinical candidate that emerged from that agreement. In March 2018, Ono exercised its option for a research and license agreement for a second bispecific antibody program for autoimmune diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement with Ono, Merus is eligible to receive milestone payments upon achievement of specified research and clinical development milestones. For products commercialized under the agreements, if any, Merus is also eligible to receive a mid-single digit royalty on net sales.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was €5.6 million compared to €6.5 million for the same period in 2018. Revenue is comprised primarily of the amortization of upfront license payments from Merus' collaboration agreements and R&D cost reimbursements and milestone payments for performance of research and development or manufacturing services under its various collaboration agreements. The decrease in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to a €0.7 million decrease in R&D cost reimbursements and a €0.1 million decrease in research milestone payments earned.

Research and development costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were €10.0 million compared to €12.5 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in research and development costs reflects a decrease in manufacturing costs and lower research and development-related costs.

Management and administration costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were €3.1 million compared to €2.6 million for the same period in 2018. The increase relates primarily to higher personnel-related expenses.

Other expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were €3.7 million compared to €3.3 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in other expenses was the result of higher consulting, accounting and professional fees as well as higher facilities-related expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Merus reported a net loss of €12.0 million, or €0.51 net loss per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of €4.6 million, or €0.20 net loss per share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2018. The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes €1.1 million of foreign currency losses as compared to €6.9 million of foreign currency gains in the same period in 2018.

Merus ended the second quarter of 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and investments of €179.9 million compared to €205.5 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily the result of cash used in operations and purchases of property, plant and equipment, partially offset by investment maturities and interest received.

Financial Outlook

Based on the Company's current operating plan, Merus expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into the second quarter of 2021.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (euros in thousands) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 2,585 2,420 Lease right-of-use assets 6,069 - Intangible assets, net 2,351 2,445 Non-current investments 12,319 16,945 Other assets 742 1,075 24,066 22,885 Current assets Taxes and social security assets 978 - Trade and other receivables 8,295 7,032 Current investments 35,560 44,855 Cash and cash equivalents 131,993 143,747 176,826 195,634 Total assets 200,892 218,519 Shareholders' equity Issued and paid-in capital 2,105 2,102 Share premium account 264,878 264,854 Accumulated loss (190,214 ) (175,085 ) Total shareholders' equity 76,769 91,871 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue, net of current portion 89,666 97,675 Other liabilities 4,705 - 94,371 97,675 Current liabilities Trade payables 2,666 3,819 Taxes and social security liabilities 128 256 Deferred revenue 17,208 16,934 Other liabilities and accruals 9,750 7,964 29,752 28,973 Total liabilities 124,123 126,648 Total shareholders'equity and liabilities 200,892 218,519

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (euros in thousands, except per share data) Revenue 5,579 6,543 13,281 16,464 Research and development costs (9,984 ) (12,523 ) (20,355 ) (22,821 ) Management and administration costs (3,119 ) (2,639 ) (5,055 ) (5,491 ) Other expenses (3,743 ) (3,297 ) (7,747 ) (5,983 ) Total operating expenses (16,846 ) (18,459 ) (33,157 ) (34,295 ) Operating result (11,267 ) (11,916 ) (19,876 ) (17,831 ) Finance income 476 7,411 1,899 4,945 Finance cost (1,144 ) (1 ) (96 ) (1 ) Other income (expense) (668 ) 7,410 1,803 4,944 Result before taxation (11,935 ) (4,506 ) (18,073 ) (12,887 ) Income tax expense (54 ) (87 ) (120 ) (139 ) Result after taxation (11,989 ) (4,593 ) (18,193 ) (13,026 ) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences from the translation of foreign operations (17 ) 36 6 21 Total other comprehensive income for the period (17 ) 36 6 21 Total comprehensive loss for the period (12,006 ) (4,557 ) (18,187 ) (13,005 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted* (0.51 ) (0.20 ) (0.78 ) (0.60 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted* 23,387,841 22,628,611 23,380,488 21,809,950





* For the periods included in these financial statements, share options were excluded from the diluted loss per share calculation as the Company was in a loss position in each period presented above. As a result, basic and diluted loss per share are equal.

