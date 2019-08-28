Quantcast

Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 28, 2019


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRSN) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
   
H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference
Forum: Presentation
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana's website at www.mersana.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop highly targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to cancer patients. Mersana's lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact

Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577

scarmody@mersana.com

Source: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.

