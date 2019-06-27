Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is pleased to announce that 10 of its divisions have been honored with the 2019 Avid Awards for excellence in homebuyer satisfaction.



"Every day we strive to deliver a Life.Built.Better.® for our homeowners and set the highest standard for home quality and customer service," said Steve Hilton, CEO of Meritage Homes. "The record number of awards that Meritage Homes earned this year underscores our company's steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction."

For the past 16 years, the Avid Awards have been regarded as a trusted benchmark of customer service performance in the homebuilding industry. Homeowners who purchased new homes in 2018 were surveyed to determine the winners of the 2019 Avid Awards. Every survey analyzes the total home buying experience, including the customer's willingness to refer and the actual number of recommendations a buyer has made.

Meritage's Austin and Denver divisions were recognized with the Avid Gold Award for having the highest customer ratings per region for a new home at the time of move-in.

Additionally, the company's Orlando, Active Adult, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Northern California, Tucson and Phoenix divisions took home the Avid Benchmark Award for scoring among the top 25 percent in customer ratings nationwide.

"Our goal is to give homeowners the certainty that Meritage will not only meet, but exceed, their home buying expectations through transparency, excellent quality, and integrity above all else," said Camille Jenkins, vice president of national customer relations at Meritage Homes. "The AVID awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire Meritage Homes team."

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 33-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Media Contact

Meritage Homes Corporation

Lauren Hendeles, 602-750-5934

media@meritagehomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43d77b8b-a222-495f-8eb3-bc46a26fc6d2

Source: Meritage Homes Corporation