Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 09:25:00 AM EDT


SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate at two conferences in August.

On Thursday, August 8, at 9:00 a.m. ET, Merit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos will present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference being held at the InterContinental Boston.  He and Chief Financial Officer Raul Parra will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Tuesday, August 13, Parra will participate at the 4th Annual Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference being held at the Needham New York office.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,300 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose and Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Contact: Anne-Marie Wright, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: (801) 208-4167  e-mail: awright@merit.com  Fax: (801) 253-1688

