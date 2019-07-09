Quantcast

Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 09:25:00 AM EDT


SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used primarily in cardiology, radiology and endoscopy, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Merit will hold its investor conference call (conference ID 7074006) on the same day (Thursday, July 25, 2019) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).  The telephone numbers to call are (domestic) (844) 578-9672; and (international) (508) 637-5656.  A live webcast will also be available for the conference call at merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,300 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose and Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Contact:         Anne-Marie Wright, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone:            (801) 208-4167  e-mail: awright@merit.com  Fax: (801) 253-1688

Source: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MMSI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8098.95
0.57  ▲  0.01%
DJIA 26708.59
-97.55  ▼  0.36%
S&P 500 2970.27
-5.68  ▼  0.19%
Data as of Jul 9, 2019 | 10:13AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar