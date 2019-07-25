Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019





Q2 2019 worldwide revenue of $255.5 million, up 13.7% as reported over Q2 2018

Q2 2019 core revenue on a comparable, constant currency basis* up 9.6% over Q2 2018

Q2 2019 GAAP EPS was $0.12, compared to $0.21 in Q2 2018

Q2 2019 non-GAAP EPS* was $0.42, compared to $0.43 in Q2 2018

* Core revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, today announced revenue of $255.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 13.7% over revenue of $224.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Core revenue on a comparable, constant currency basis* for the second quarter of 2019 would have been up 9.6% when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Merit's GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $10.9 million, or $0.21 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. Merit's non-GAAP net income* for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $23.8 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $22.4 million, or $0.43 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Merit's GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 43.8%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 44.5% for the second quarter of 2018. Merit's non-GAAP gross margin* for the second quarter of 2019 was 48.7%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin* of 48.9% for the second quarter of 2018.

Merit's revenue by category for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018, was as follows (unaudited, in thousands, except for percentages):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 Cardiovascular Stand-alone devices 11.9% $ 103,522 $ 92,496 13.2% $ 198,948 $ 175,742 Cianna Medical n/a 11,237 — n/a 24,085 — Custom kits and procedure trays 1.0% 34,343 33,992 —% 67,286 67,264 Inflation devices —% 24,315 24,305 (0.8)% 46,333 46,724 Catheters 15.2% 45,344 39,374 20.7% 88,383 73,239 Embolization devices 10.1% 14,008 12,724 2.1% 25,835 25,310 CRM/EP 3.0% 13,897 13,496 9.7% 26,276 23,962 Total 14.0% 246,666 216,387 15.7% 477,146 412,241 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 5.3% 8,866 8,423 7.3% 16,735 15,603 Grand Total 13.7% $ 255,532 $ 224,810 15.4% $ 493,881 $ 427,844

"There were a number of factors affecting revenues and gross margins during the second quarter," said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The shortfall in revenue involved foreign exchange, slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products such as the Vascular Insights (ClariVein®) product line and some products from the BD acquisition. Additionally, we saw sales of legacy products increase more than expected. Of course the combination of lower than expected revenues and the mix resulted in lower gross margins. The silver lining is the core growth and the management of SG&A expenses which were in line with our expectations."

"There are several other factors that lead us to believe there are opportunities for continued growth," Lampropoulos continued. "As previously announced, Merit has secured a number of GPO contracts which will layer in over the balance of the year as will the growth of our embolic products which grew at 10% for the quarter with an acceleration in June. We believe this is due to a recently proposed divestiture from a strategic competitor. We believe this will continue to be an opportunity in what has otherwise been a flat business for the last few years. We believe it will also be enhanced by the continued growth of our recently introduced EmboCube™ and the Torpedo™ embolic products that were recently cleared by the FDA."

"As we proceed through July, we are seeing increased orders for our ClariVein products," Lampropoulos said. "Some of the orders are first-time orders which we attribute to pipeline filling prior to closing the transaction."

"We have modified our gross margin projections to reflect the adjustments to various factors that we do not control and also to the expected sales of our legacy products due to the aforementioned GPO and business opportunities for our fluid management business," Lampropoulos continued. "We believe this is the appropriate manner to serve our customers who have few choices for access to the product lines Merit offers. We cannot imagine telling customers that we cannot help them. Having a long-term strategy has always been the hallmark of our business success. We will continue to serve and meet the demands of our customers."

"Finally, to insure progress and attention to financial matters, we have increased our focus on efficiency of COGs, our habits and priorities of all our operating expenses," Lampropoulos said. "We believe we will maneuver the ship rather quickly to continued growth and profitability improvement. Because of this confidence, as well as the tailwinds of GPOs, the introduction of new products and our momentum, we are not changing our 2020 forecast."

REVISED 2019 GUIDANCE

Based upon information currently available to Merit's management, Merit estimates for the year ending December 31, 2019, absent material acquisitions or non-recurring transactions, the following:

Financial Measure Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Net Sales $1,011 - $1,030 million $1,007 - $1,029 million GAAP Earnings per share $1.02 - $1.13 $0.62 - $0.84 Gross Margin 45.6% - 46.5% 44.1% - 44.8% Non-GAAP Earnings per share $1.97 - $2.08 $1.74 - $1.97 Gross Margin 50.6% - 51.3% 49.2% - 49.9%

Merit's financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2019 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in Merit's public filings.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,182 $ 67,359 Trade receivables, net 156,444 137,174 Other receivables 11,520 11,879 Inventories 202,994 197,536 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,305 11,326 Prepaid income taxes 3,625 3,627 Income tax refund receivables 4,876 933 Total current assets 426,946 429,834 Property and equipment, net 350,519 331,452 Intangible assets, net 466,070 462,713 Goodwill 349,773 335,433 Deferred income tax assets 3,038 3,001 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,309 — Other assets 58,255 57,579 Total Assets $ 1,733,910 $ 1,620,012 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 52,601 $ 54,024 Accrued expenses 97,176 96,173 Current portion of long-term debt 15,000 22,000 Current operating lease liabilities 11,732 — Income taxes payable 42 3,146 Total current liabilities 176,551 175,343 Long-term debt 385,221 373,152 Deferred income tax liabilities 60,932 56,363 Long-term income taxes payable 392 392 Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits 3,013 3,013 Deferred compensation payable 12,739 11,219 Deferred credits 2,192 2,261 Long-term operating lease liabilities 71,272 — Other long-term obligations 70,923 65,494 Total liabilities 783,235 687,237 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 579,250 571,383 Retained earnings 376,572 363,425 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,147 ) (2,033 ) Total stockholders' equity 950,675 932,775 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,733,910 $ 1,620,012





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 255,532 $ 224,810 $ 493,881 $ 427,844 COST OF SALES 143,568 124,801 277,281 239,779 GROSS PROFIT 111,964 100,009 216,600 188,065 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 79,977 69,095 158,247 134,007 Research and development 16,332 15,316 32,375 29,638 Intangible asset impairment charge 548 — 548 — Contingent consideration expense 2,406 178 3,181 219 Acquired in-process research and development 500 306 525 306 Total 99,763 84,895 194,876 164,170 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 12,201 15,114 21,724 23,895 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 342 342 698 487 Interest expense (3,115 ) (3,338 ) (5,879 ) (5,736 ) Other expense - net (429 ) (553 ) (698 ) (721 ) Total other expense - net (3,202 ) (3,549 ) (5,879 ) (5,970 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 8,999 11,565 15,845 17,925 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,140 624 2,791 1,715 NET INCOME $ 6,859 $ 10,941 $ 13,054 $ 16,210 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.31 AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 55,017 50,473 54,967 50,376 Diluted 56,555 52,154 56,523 52,033

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Merit's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit's ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

constant currency revenue,

core revenue,

core revenue on a constant currency basis,

non-GAAP gross margin,

non-GAAP net income, and

non-GAAP earnings per share.

Merit's management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit's profitability and efficiency, to compare operating results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the operating results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit's management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit's net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit's business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges investors and potential investors to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit's business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit's revenue on a constant currency basis is prepared by translating the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period. The constant currency revenue adjustments of $4.7 million and $9.5 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, respectively, were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Core Revenue and Core Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis

Merit's core revenue is defined (a) with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue, and (b) with respect to current fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue, less revenue from certain acquisitions and strategic transactions. For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, Merit's core revenue excludes revenues attributable to (i) the acquisition of (1) certain divested assets of Becton, Dickinson and Company in February 2018 (excluded January 2019 only), (2) the assets of DirectACCESS Medical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through April 2019 only), (3) Cianna Medical, Inc. in November 2018, (4) the assets of Vascular Insights, LLC in December 2018, and (5) Brightwater Medical, Inc. in June 2019, and (ii) distribution arrangements executed with NinePoint Medical, Inc. in April 2018 (excluded through April 2019 only) and QXMedical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through May 2019 only). Core revenue on a constant currency basis is defined as core revenue (as described in the first sentence of this paragraph) adjusted to eliminate the foreign exchange impact related to those core revenues for the relevant period, using the applicable average foreign exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior-year periods presented.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets and inventory mark-up related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income for certain items which are deemed by Merit's management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to new acquisitions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, and debt issuance costs, as well as other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation

The tables in this release set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share to Merit's net income and earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following table do not reflect stock-based compensation expense of approximately $2.5 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and approximately $4.3 million and $2.8 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Pre-Tax Tax Impact (a) After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 8,999 $ (2,140 ) $ 6,859 $ 0.12 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 12,178 (3,118 ) 9,060 0.16 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 212 (54 ) 158 0.00 Operating Expenses Severance 494 (127 ) 367 0.01 Acquisition-related (b) 1,173 (289 ) 884 0.02 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 113 (29 ) 84 0.00 Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration (d) 2,406 (44 ) 2,362 0.04 Long-term asset impairment charge (e) 423 (109 ) 314 0.01 Acquired in-process research and development 500 (129 ) 371 0.01 Intangible asset impairment charge (f) 548 (141 ) 407 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 2,699 (710 ) 1,989 0.03 Special legal expense (g) 1,015 (261 ) 754 0.01 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 201 (52 ) 149 0.00 Tax expense related to restructuring (h) — 2 2 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 30,961 $ (7,201 ) $ 23,760 $ 0.42 Diluted shares 56,555 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Pre-Tax Tax Impact (a) After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 11,565 $ (624 ) $ 10,941 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 7,937 (2,061 ) 5,876 0.12 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 1,888 (485 ) 1,403 0.03 Operating Expenses Severance 163 (38 ) 125 0.00 Acquisition-related (b) 620 (159 ) 461 0.01 Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration (d) 178 (46 ) 132 0.00 Long-term asset impairment charge (e) 29 (7 ) 22 0.00 Acquired in-process research and development 306 (79 ) 227 0.00 Amortization of intangibles 2,466 (655 ) 1,811 0.03 Special legal expense (g) 1,646 (423 ) 1,223 0.02 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 201 (52 ) 149 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 26,999 $ (4,629 ) $ 22,370 $ 0.43 Diluted shares 52,154





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Pre-Tax Tax Impact (a) After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 15,845 $ (2,791 ) $ 13,054 $ 0.23 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 24,157 (6,185 ) 17,972 0.32 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 884 (228 ) 656 0.01 Operating expenses Severance 822 (212 ) 610 0.01 Acquisition-related (b) 1,741 (435 ) 1,306 0.02 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 113 (29 ) 84 0.00 Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration (d) 3,181 (185 ) 2,996 0.05 Long-term asset impairment charge (e) 634 (163 ) 471 0.01 Acquired in-process research and development 525 (135 ) 390 0.01 Intangible asset impairment charge (f) 548 (141 ) 407 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 5,506 (1,450 ) 4,056 0.07 Special legal expense (g) 2,678 (689 ) 1,989 0.04 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 402 (104 ) 298 0.01 Tax expense related to restructuring (h) — 93 93 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 57,036 $ (12,654 ) $ 44,382 $ 0.79 Diluted shares 56,523 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Pre-Tax Tax Impact (a) After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 17,925 $ (1,715 ) $ 16,210 $ 0.31 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 14,400 (3,670 ) 10,730 0.21 Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 3,761 (967 ) 2,794 0.05 Operating Expenses Severance 162 (38 ) 124 0.00 Acquisition-related (b) 2,590 (666 ) 1,924 0.04 Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration (d) 219 (56 ) 163 0.00 Long-term asset impairment charge (e) 86 (22 ) 64 0.00 Acquired in-process research and development 306 (79 ) 227 0.00 Amortization of intangibles 4,465 (1,187 ) 3,278 0.06 Special legal expense (g) 3,337 (858 ) 2,479 0.05 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 402 (103 ) 299 0.01 Non-GAAP net income $ 47,653 $ (9,361 ) $ 38,292 $ 0.74 Diluted shares 52,033

(a) Reflects the tax effect associated with pre-tax income and the non-GAAP adjustments.

(b) Represents transaction costs and certain integration costs, including travel, related to acquisitions.

(c) Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in Europe.

(d) Represents changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and contingent receivables as a result of acquisitions.

(e) Represents abandoned patents and other long-term assets.

(f) Represents impairment charges related to certain acquired intangible assets.

(g) Costs incurred in responding to an inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice.

(h) Net tax expense related to non-recurring tax withholdings in connection with restructuring of certain international subsidiaries.

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Core Revenue (Non-GAAP), Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Core Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 Reported Revenue 13.7% $ 255,532 $ 224,810 15.4% $ 493,881 $ 427,844 Add: Impact of foreign exchange (a) 4,671 — 9,461 — Constant Currency Revenue 15.7% $ 260,203 $ 224,810 17.6% $ 503,342 $ 427,844 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 Reported Revenue 13.7% $ 255,532 $ 224,810 15.4% $ 493,881 $ 427,844 Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions (b) (13,717 ) — (33,519 ) — Core Revenue 7.6% $ 241,815 $ 224,810 7.6% $ 460,362 $ 427,844 Add: Impact of foreign exchange (a) 4,671 — 9,461 — Core Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis 9.6% $ 246,486 $ 224,810 9.8% $ 469,823 $ 427,844

(a) The constant currency revenue adjustment of $4.7 million and $9.5 million to reported revenue and to core revenue, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

(b) Merit's core revenue is defined (a) with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue, and (b) with respect to current fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue, less revenue from certain acquisitions and strategic transactions. For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, Merit's core revenue excludes revenues attributable to (i) the acquisition of (1) certain divested assets of Becton, Dickinson and Company in February 2018 (excluded January 2019 only), (2) the assets of DirectACCESS Medical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through April 2019 only), (3) Cianna Medical, Inc. in November 2018, (4) the assets of Vascular Insights, LLC in December 2018, and (5) Brightwater Medical, Inc. in June 2019, and (ii) distribution arrangements executed with NinePoint Medical, Inc. in April 2018 (excluded through April 2019 only) and QXMedical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through May 2019 only). Core revenue on a constant currency basis is defined as core revenue (as described in the first sentence of this paragraph) adjusted to eliminate the foreign exchange impact related to those core revenues for the relevant period, using the applicable average foreign exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior-year periods presented.

Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, as a percentage of reported revenue) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported Gross Margin 43.8 % 44.5 % 43.9 % 44.0 % Add back impact of: Amortization of intangibles 4.8 % 3.5 % 4.8 % 3.3 % Inventory mark-up related to acquisitions 0.1 % 0.9 % 0.2 % 0.9 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 48.7 % 48.9 % 48.9 % 48.2 %

