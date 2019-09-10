Mereo BioPharma to Announce Interim Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provide Corporate Update on September 17, 2019





LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM:MPH), "Mereo" or the "Company" or the "Group," a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announces that it will release interim financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Following the release of the financial results, Mereo's management team will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. BST on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. BST

Dial-in numbers: (866) 688-2942 (U.S.) or (561) 569-9224 (U.K./International)

Conference ID number: 4572478

A live and archived webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investors sections of the Company's website at https://www.mereobiopharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-conferences. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company's website for fourteen (14) days following the live call.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with rare diseases. Mereo's strategy is to selectively acquire product candidates for rare diseases that have already received significant investment from pharmaceutical and large biotechnology companies and that have substantial preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data packages. Mereo's existing portfolio consists of six clinical stage product candidates.

Setrusumab for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In October 2018, the Company announced completion of enrollment of 112 adult patients in a Phase 2b dose ranging study with initial positive 6-month open label data announced in May 2019 and top-line 12-month blinded dose ranging data expected in Q4 2019. A pediatric Phase 3 study design has also been approved by the EMA. Setrusumab has orphan designation in the U.S. and the EU and has been accepted into the PRIME and Adaptive Pathways in EU;

Alvelestat for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The Company has initiated a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with severe AATD in the United States and the EU and expects to report top-line data from this trial around the end of 2019;

Acumapimod for severe exacerbations of COPD. The Company announced positive Phase 2 data in May 2018 and recently announced the outline of the pivotal Phase 3 study including the primary and key secondary endpoints following the successful end of Phase 2 Type B meeting with the FDA;

Leflutrozole for hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (HH). The Company announced positive top-line Phase 2b data in March 2018 and positive results from the Phase 2b safety extension study in December 2018;

Navicixizumab has completed a Phase 1a single-agent clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and is currently in a Phase 1b trial in combination with a standard paclitaxel regimen in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. This study recently completed enrollment and the Company has held a successful Type B meeting with the FDA outlining a path for Accelerated Approval; and

Etigilimab has completed a single-agent Phase 1a trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and the Phase 1b combination study with nivolumab has fully enrolled and is currently in the safety monitoring phase.

Source: Mereo BioPharma Group plc