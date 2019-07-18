Mercury Systems Recognized Among Massachusetts' Fastest Growing Public Companies

The only aerospace and defense company included on Boston Business Journal's annual list

ANDOVER, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) announced that the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) recognized the company as one of the "Fastest Growing Public Companies in Massachusetts." The company ranked 39th on the BBJ's annual list based on its 2016 to 2018 revenue growth.



"We are honored to be named as one of the Boston Business Journal's 50 Fastest Growing Public Companies," said Mark Aslett, Mercury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is an exciting recognition for Mercury on the heels of another year of remarkable growth and achievements. We are tremendously proud of our team and their execution of our long-term growth strategies."

This is Mercury's first appearance on the "Fastest Growing Public Companies in Massachusetts" list, and it is the only aerospace and defense company recognized. The Boston Business Journal compiles its list based on information from Bloomberg Business News, Yahoo! Finance and U.S. Security and Exchange Commission filings for each company's most recent fiscal year. Mercury joins other outstanding New England-based companies like Wayfair, HubSpot, Analog Devices and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Previously, Mercury was recognized as one of the "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" by Fortune Magazine. Their annual list ranks public companies with market capitalization of $250 million or more, based on revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year annualized total return. Mercury ranked No. 27 on the list in 2018 and was the only aerospace and defense company included.

For more information about Mercury Systems visit www.mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951.

Mercury Systems - Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2019 business performance and beyond and the Company's plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government's interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

