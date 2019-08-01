Mercer International Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1375

Selected Highlights
- Second quarter net income of $10.3 million ($0.16 per share) and Operating EBITDA* of $70.0 million
- First half 2019 net income of $61.9 million ($0.94 per share) and Operating EBITDA of $193.8 million
NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq:MERC) today reported second quarter 2019 Operating EBITDA increased to $70.0 million from $60.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and decreased from $123.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.
For the second quarter of 2019, net income decreased to $10.3 million, or $0.16 per share, from $16.8 million, or $0.26 per share, in the second quarter of 2018 and $51.6 million, or $0.79 per basic share and $0.78 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
In the first half of 2019, Operating EBITDA increased by 21% to $193.8 million from $159.9 million in the same period of 2018. In the first half of 2019, net income increased to $61.9 million from $42.4 million in the same period of 2018.
Mr. David M. Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our second quarter results reflect an overall weakening of pulp markets resulting from weak demand for certain paper grades in China and high producer inventories. As a result of the decline in pulp prices in China during the current quarter of 2019, we recorded a non-cash write down of inventories at our Canadian mills of $6.9 million.
Overall, I am pleased with our mills strong production this quarter and the acquisition of MPR continues to materially increase our production, revenues and scope of operations."
*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income to Operating EBITDA.
Consolidated Financial Results: Lower pulp and lumber sales realizations
|
|Revenues
|$
|425,753
|
|
|$
|483,950
|
|
|$
|346,532
|
|
|$
|909,703
|
|
|$
|714,435
|
|
|Operating income
|$
|37,810
|
|
|$
|93,552
|
|
|$
|37,476
|
|
|$
|131,362
|
|
|$
|113,524
|
|
|Operating EBITDA
|$
|69,958
|
|
|$
|123,799
|
|
|$
|60,490
|
|
|$
|193,757
|
|
|$
|159,857
|
|
|Loss on settlement of debt
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(21,515
|)
|
(1)
|Legal cost award
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(6,951
|)
|
|Net income
|$
|10,259
|
|
|$
|51,616
|
|
|$
|16,755
|
|
|$
|61,875
|
|
|$
|42,404
|
|
|Net income per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.16
|
|
|$
|0.79
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|0.94
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|
|Diluted
|$
|0.16
|
|
|$
|0.78
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|0.94
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|
(1) Redemption of 7.75% senior notes due 2022.
In the second quarter of 2019 our operating income decreased to $37.8 million from $93.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, and was generally flat from $37.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in the current quarter over the prior quarter is primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and higher maintenance costs arising from scheduled maintenance downtime at our 50% joint venture Cariboo mill. Compared to the same quarter of 2018 lower maintenance costs, higher energy and pulp sales volumes and lower per unit fiber costs were mostly offset by lower pulp and lumber sales realizations.
Segment Results
Pulp: Strong production offset by lower pulp sales realizations
|
|Pulp segment revenues
|$
|384,799
|
|
|$
|436,474
|
|
|$
|291,632
|
|
|$
|821,273
|
|
|$
|605,867
|
|
|Wood products segment revenues
|
|39,452
|
|
|
|44,439
|
|
|
|54,900
|
|
|
|83,891
|
|
|
|108,568
|
|
|Corporate and other revenues
|
|1,502
|
|
|
|3,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,539
|
|
|
|
|
|Total revenues
|$
|425,753
|
|
|$
|483,950
|
|
|$
|346,532
|
|
|$
|909,703
|
|
|$
|714,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pulp segment operating income
|$
|42,251
|
|
|$
|93,520
|
|
|$
|36,976
|
|
|$
|135,771
|
|
|$
|111,030
|
|
|Wood products segment operating income (loss)
|
|(89
|)
|
|
|1,620
|
|
|
|4,322
|
|
|
|1,531
|
|
|
|7,304
|
|
|Corporate and other operating loss
|
|(4,352
|)
|
|
|(1,588
|)
|
|
|(3,822
|)
|
|
|(5,940
|)
|
|
|(4,810
|)
|
|Total operating income
|$
|37,810
|
|
|$
|93,552
|
|
|$
|37,476
|
|
|$
|131,362
|
|
|$
|113,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pulp segment depreciation and amortization
|$
|29,849
|
|
|$
|28,023
|
|
|$
|21,127
|
|
|$
|57,872
|
|
|$
|42,650
|
|
|Wood products segment depreciation and amortization
|
| 2,010
|
|
|
|1,911
|
|
|
|1,779
|
|
|
|3,921
|
|
|
|3,465
|
|
|Corporate and other depreciation and amortization
|
|289
|
|
|
|313
|
|
|
|108
|
|
|
|602
|
|
|
|218
|
|
|Total depreciation and amortization
|$
|32,148
|
|
|$
|30,247
|
|
|$
|23,014
|
|
|$
|62,395
|
|
|$
|46,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating EBITDA
|$
|69,958
|
|
|$
|123,799
|
|
|$
|60,490
|
|
|$
|193,757
|
|
|$
|159,857
|
|
|Loss on settlement of debt
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(21,515
|)
|
(1)
|Legal cost award
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(6,951
|)
|
|Provision for income taxes
|$
|(10,433
|)
|
|$
|(24,424
|)
|
|$
|(8,461
|)
|
|$
|(34,857
|)
|
|$
|(18,042
|)
|
|Net income
|$
|10,259
|
|
|$
|51,616
|
|
|$
|16,755
|
|
|$
|61,875
|
|
|$
|42,404
|
|
|Net income per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.16
|
|
|$
|0.79
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|0.94
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|
|Diluted
|$
|0.16
|
|
|$
|0.78
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|0.94
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|
|65,629
|
|
|
|65,651
|
|
|
|65,202
|
|
|
|65,629
|
|
|
|65,202
|
|
(1) Redemption of 7.75% senior notes due 2022.
Summary Operating Highlights
|
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30
|
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Revenues
|
|$
|425,753
|
|
|$
|346,532
|
|
|$
|909,703
|
|
|$
|714,435
|
|Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
|
|336,433
|
|
|
|271,134
|
|
|
|679,466
|
|
|
|525,419
|
|Cost of sales depreciation and amortization
|
|
|32,038
|
|
|
|22,906
|
|
|
|62,174
|
|
|
|46,115
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|19,472
|
|
|
|15,016
|
|
|
|36,701
|
|
|
|29,377
|
|Operating income
|
|
|37,810
|
|
|
|37,476
|
|
|
|131,362
|
|
|
|113,524
|
|Other income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|(18,369
|)
|
|
|(12,128
|)
|
|
|(36,920
|)
|
|
|(24,243
|)
|Loss on settlement of debt
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(21,515
|)
|Legal cost award
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(6,951
|)
|Other income (expenses)
|
|
|1,251
|
|
|
|(132
|)
|
|
|2,290
|
|
|
|(369
|)
|Total other expenses, net
|
|
|(17,118
|)
|
|
|(12,260
|)
|
|
|(34,630
|)
|
|
|(53,078
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|20,692
|
|
|
|25,216
|
|
|
|96,732
|
|
|
|60,446
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|(10,433
|)
|
|
|(8,461
|)
|
|
|(34,857
|)
|
|
|(18,042
|)
|Net income
|
|$
|10,259
|
|
|$
|16,755
|
|
|$
|61,875
|
|
|$
|42,404
|
|Net income per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|
|$
|0.16
|
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|0.94
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|Dividends declared per common share
|
|$
|0.1375
|
|
|$
|0.1250
|
|
|$
|0.2625
|
|
|$
|0.2500
|
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30
|
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|$
|10,259
|
|
|$
|16,755
|
|
|$
|61,875
|
|
|$
|42,404
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|32,148
|
|
|
|23,014
|
|
|
|62,395
|
|
|
|46,333
|
|Deferred income tax provision
|
|
|426
|
|
|
|1,204
|
|
|
|4,065
|
|
|
|6,016
|
|Loss on settlement of debt
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|21,515
|
|Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense
|
|
|860
|
|
|
|432
|
|
|
|1,716
|
|
|
|871
|
|Stock compensation expense
|
|
|1,202
|
|
|
|1,759
|
|
|
|857
|
|
|
|1,952
|
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|
|
|9,505
|
|
|
|347
|
|
|
|9,242
|
|
|
|524
|
|Other
|
|
|740
|
|
|
|964
|
|
|
|1,444
|
|
|
|1,607
|
|Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions
|
|
|(270
|)
|
|
|(60
|)
|
|
|(1,428
|)
|
|
|(105
|)
|Changes in working capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
|32,204
|
|
|
|13,475
|
|
|
|(24,149
|)
|
|
|8,343
|
|Inventories
|
|
|(869
|)
|
|
|(12,221
|)
|
|
|20,272
|
|
|
|(19,043
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|4,197
|
|
|
|36,906
|
|
|
|4,024
|
|
|
|54,933
|
|Other
|
|
|(1,681
|)
|
|
|3,170
|
|
|
|(9,406
|)
|
|
|(3,228
|)
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|
|
|88,721
|
|
|
|85,745
|
|
|
|130,907
|
|
|
|162,122
|
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|(24,979
|)
|
|
|(28,655
|)
|
|
|(44,368
|)
|
|
|(44,839
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
|(179
|)
|
|
|(153
|)
|
|
|(495
|)
|
|
|(320
|)
|Other
|
|
|(82
|)
|
|
|67
|
|
|
|(343
|)
|
|
|67
|
|Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|
|
|(25,240
|)
|
|
|(28,741
|)
|
|
|(45,206
|)
|
|
|(45,092
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Redemption of senior notes
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(317,439
|)
|Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net
|
|
|(24,732
|)
|
|
|17,665
|
|
|
|(58,404
|)
|
|
|37,736
|
|Dividend payments
|
|
|(8,206
|)
|
|
|(8,147
|)
|
|
|(8,206
|)
|
|
|(16,274
|)
|Repurchase of common shares
|
|
|(754
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(754
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
|(248
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(757
|)
|
|
|(1,390
|)
|Proceeds from government grants
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|6,320
|
|
|
|—
|
|Other
|
|
|(6,067
|)
|
|
|(771
|)
|
|
|(6,929
|)
|
|
|(1,619
|)
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|
|
|(40,007
|)
|
|
|8,747
|
|
|
|(68,730
|)
|
|
|(298,986
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|614
|
|
|
|(9,835
|)
|
|
|(140
|)
|
|
|(9,300
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|24,088
|
|
|
|55,916
|
|
|
|16,831
|
|
|
|(191,256
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|233,234
|
|
|
|213,566
|
|
|
|240,491
|
|
|
|460,738
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|$
|257,322
|
|
|$
|269,482
|
|
|$
|257,322
|
|
|$
|269,482
|
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.
Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income, including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or income from operations as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income to Operating EBITDA:
