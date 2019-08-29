Quantcast

Menlo Therapeutics to Present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

August 29, 2019


REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch), today announced that Kristine Ball, chief financial officer of Menlo Therapeutics, will present at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference to be held in New York on September 9, 2019 at 12:05 PM EDT.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the "Investors" section of the Menlo Therapeutics website at www.menlotherapeutics.com.  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The company's clinical development program for serlopitant covers three indications and includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a Phase 3-ready clinical program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

For more information about Menlo Therapeutics, please visit our website at www.menlotherapeutics.com.

