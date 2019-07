Menlo Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch), today announced that Steve Basta, Menlo's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. ET in New York, New York.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the "Investors" section of the Menlo Therapeutics website, www.menlotherapeutics.com, prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The company's clinical development program for serlopitant includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a planned Phase 3 program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

