Melinta Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jennifer Sanfilippo to Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director





MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MLNT), a commercial-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, today announced that Jennifer Sanfilippo has been named interim chief executive officer and director, effective August 28, 2019. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Sanfilippo served as senior vice president and general counsel of Melinta.



"Jennifer's appointment to interim chief executive officer is the result of a thoughtful succession planning process undertaken by the board of directors. Jennifer is also an ideal addition to Melinta's board of directors and we are pleased that the Board and organization will continue to benefit from her extensive leadership skills, proven track record and hands-on experience in the antibiotics sector within her new roles," said David Gill, chairman of Melinta.

"I am honored to serve as interim chief executive officer and to join Melinta's board of directors. I look forward to working closely with the Board, management team and all of our employees as we remain focused on the Company's strategy to best position Melinta for its next phase," said Jennifer Sanfilippo, interim chief executive officer of Melinta. "The Board and I are fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition as we continue to advance Melinta's mission to provide both patients and physicians with potentially life-saving therapeutic solutions that address the evolving global threat of bacterial infections and antibiotic resistance."

Ms. Sanfilippo is a seasoned life sciences industry executive with demonstrated success in the areas of general management, legal and compliance. Prior to joining Melinta, Ms. Sanfilippo held a series of leadership roles at The Medicines Company, where her tenure as legal and compliance counsel provided critical support for the commercialization of The Medicine Company's robust portfolio of antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections. Ms. Sanfilippo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, magna cum laude, from New York University and a juris doctorate from the Rutgers School of Law, where she was managing editor of the Rutgers Law Review.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is the largest pure-play antibiotics company, dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections through the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics that provide new therapeutic solutions. Its four marketed products include Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection. This portfolio provides Melinta with the unique ability to provide providers and patients with a range of solutions that can meet the tremendous need for novel antibiotics treating serious infections. Visit www.melinta.com for more information.

Source: Melinta Therapeutics