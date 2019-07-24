Quantcast

Melco Announces Record Adjusted Property EBITDA in Second Quarter 2019 and Increase in Quarterly Dividend to US$0.16512 per ADS

July 24, 2019


MACAU, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq:MLCO) ("Melco" or the "Company"), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were US$1,442.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 17% from US$1,228.6 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to better performance in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments and higher non-gaming revenue as a result of the opening of Morpheus in June 2018.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was US$205.3 million, compared with operating income of US$118.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 74%.

Adjusted property EBITDA(1) was US$442.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to Adjusted property EBITDA of US$355.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 24%.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2019 was US$100.3 million, or US$0.22 per ADS, compared with US$57.3 million, or US$0.12 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2018. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 were US$3.0 million and US$4.1 million, respectively, which were related to Studio City and City of Dreams Manila.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the second quarter of 2019, all of Melco's Macau Integrated Resorts delivered strong mass table games revenue growth, which drove Group-wide Property EBITDA to expand approximately 24% year-over-year to an all-time-high of US$442 million.

"The further ramp up of the award-winning Morpheus and opening of the new VIP area on the second floor helped City of Dreams deliver a strong set of results in the second quarter of 2019, with VIP volumes, mass table gaming revenue and Property EBITDA all experiencing significant growth.

"During the second quarter, Studio City and Altira also delivered strong mass table gaming revenue growth, highlighting strength in Macau's mass gaming market and Melco's dominant foothold in the city's mass and premium mass gaming segments.

"Melco's dedication to excellence has been widely recognized, most recently by the 2019 Asia Pacific Property Awards with Morpheus being awarded as the winner of Best Hotel Architecture Macau and Best New Hotel Construction & Design Macau. ‘The House of Dancing Water', Melco's award-winning show, has also been recognized by Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia Awards 2019 as the Best Integrated Resorts Non-Gaming Attraction. These recognitions have positioned Melco as a leading integrated resort operator in Asia.

"At Studio City, we continue to enhance our entertainment offerings with a series of property upgrades, which include the opening of the pop-up ‘Legend Heroes Park' in January, the ‘Show House' Night Club in February and the ‘Flip Out' Trampoline Park in May. Soon, we will open the permanent, 50,000 square feet Legend Heroes VR Park, which should be Asia's largest Virtual Reality Zone.

"The Board has, after evaluating the Company's current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, decided to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 6% to US$0.05504 per ordinary share, which is equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS, from the previous quarterly dividend of US$0.0517 per ordinary share.

"In May 2019, the Company announced its agreement to acquire a 19.99% stake in Crown Resorts Limited ("Crown") from CPH Crown Holdings Pty Limited. We believe Melco's investment in Crown is an incredible opportunity to purchase a strategic stake in what we believe to be Australia's premier provider of true integrated resort experiences.

"In June 2019, the Company announced its agreement to acquire from Melco International Development Limited ("Melco International") all of Melco International's holdings of ordinary shares of ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited ("ICR Cyprus"), which represents a 75% equity interest in ICR Cyprus. ICR Cyprus and its subsidiaries are developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated destination resort project in Cyprus. The City of Dreams Mediterranean project is currently under development and scheduled to open in 2021, upon which it is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe.

"Lastly, Japan continues to be a core focus for us. In May, we released designs of our proposed Osaka Integrated Resort - City of the Future. We have also participated in the Yokohama RFI and will participate in the Osaka RFC. With our focus on the Asian premium segment, high quality assets, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguards and compliance culture, and our commitment to being an ideal partner to local governments and communities alike, we believe Melco is in a strong position to help Japan realize a vision for an integrated resort development with unique Japanese touch."

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$790.8 million compared to US$577.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$250.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$171.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performances in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Rolling chip volumes totaled US$14.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019 versus US$10.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 3.16% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 2.88% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1,372.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with US$1,182.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.6% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 28.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$1,037.8 million, compared with US$1,116.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 3.8% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 5.1% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2019 was US$98.4 million, compared with US$77.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$104.3 million compared to US$123.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Altira Macau generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$18.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the rolling chip segment.

Rolling chip volumes totaled US$4.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$4.8 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 2.95% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 3.65% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop totaled US$150.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$131.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 22.5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 19.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

   

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$83.5 million, compared with US$30.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average number of gaming machines to 171 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 129 in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 6.3% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the second quarter of 2019 was US$6.6 million, compared with US$6.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Mocha Clubs Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs totaled US$28.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to US$28.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Mocha Clubs generated US$5.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 compared with US$5.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$609.4 million, compared with US$618.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.8% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 4.5% in the second quarter of 2018.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$328.9 million compared to US$314.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$94.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$73.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment, partially offset by a softer performance in the rolling chip segment and lower non-gaming revenue.

Affected by the Macau market-wide VIP weakness, and by increasing competition in and around Cotai, Studio City's rolling chip volumes totaled US$3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 2.76% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 2.66% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$877.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with US$814.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 24.5% in the second quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$630.9 million, compared with US$614.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 3.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the second quarter of 2019 was US$36.9 million, compared with US$44.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$176.1 million compared to US$173.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$82.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to US$87.3 million in the comparable period of 2018.

With increased competition in the market, City of Dreams Manila's rolling chip volumes totaled US$1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$3.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 5.21% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 3.70% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$192.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with US$196.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.4% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 29.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$945.1 million, compared with US$855.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 5.4% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 5.9% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2019 was US$31.8 million, compared with US$29.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were US$107.4 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$75.9 million and other net non-operating expenses of US$23.1 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$159.8 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2019 of which US$14.2 million was related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2019 referred to in this report is US$12.3 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited ("SCIHL") dated July 24, 2019 (the "Studio City earnings release"). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this report. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this report does not reflect certain costs related to the VIP operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2019 aggregated US$1.6 billion, including US$60.2 million of a bank deposit with original maturity over three months and US$44.4 million of restricted cash, which was primarily related to Studio City. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was US$4.7 billion.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2019 were US$173.7 million, which predominantly related to an addition to our air transport fleet and various projects at City of Dreams.

Amendment of Dividend Policy 

To reaffirm Melco's commitment to returning surplus capital to shareholders, our Board, after evaluating Melco's current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, has amended its quarterly dividend policy from one targeting a quarterly cash dividend payment of US$0.0517 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.1551 per ADS, each representing three ordinary shares) of the Company to one targeting a quarterly cash dividend payment of US$0.05504 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS) of the Company. 

The new dividend policy will take effect beginning with any dividends declared by our Board for the second quarter of 2019 and continue until amended or otherwise determined by our Board. Distribution of dividends under this new dividend policy is subject to the Company's accumulated and future earnings, cash availability, future commitments and other factors the Board may deem relevant. 

Our Board will continue to review our dividend policy from time to time as part of our commitment to maximizing shareholder value, taking into consideration our financial performance and market conditions.

Dividend Declaration

On July 24, 2019, our Board considered and approved the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend of US$0.05504 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2019 (the "Quarterly Dividend"). The Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or about August 15, 2019 to our shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on August 5, 2019, being the record date for determination of entitlements to the Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time). To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 866 519 4004
US Toll / International 1 845 675 0437
HK Toll 852 3018 6771
HK Toll Free 800 906 601
Japan Toll 81 3 4503 6012
Japan Toll Free 012 092 5376
UK Toll Free 080 8234 6646
Australia Toll 61 290 833 212
Australia Toll Free 1 800 411 623
Philippines Toll Free 1 800 1612 0306
   
Passcode MLCO

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696
US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697
HK Toll Free 800 963 117
Japan Toll 81 3 4580 6717
Japan Toll Free 012 095 9034
Philippines Toll Free  1 800 1612 0166
   
Conference ID 6765429

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the "Company") may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau and the Philippines, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the "Philippine Parties"), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. "Adjusted property EBITDA" is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income as indicators of the Company's performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income, net income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA or adjusted property EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2) "Adjusted net income" is net income before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share ("EPS") are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The Company holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited ("Crown"), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia's leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown's development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For investment community, please contact:

Richard Huang

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +852 2598 3619

Email: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

                         
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)  
                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2019   2018   2019   2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                         
OPERATING REVENUES                        
Casino $ 1,265,649     $ 1,069,525     $ 2,442,298     $ 2,223,278    
Rooms   86,411       67,795       170,480       135,366    
Food and beverage   57,421       46,582       113,594       94,830    
Entertainment, retail and other   33,172       44,728       78,327       88,304    
Total operating revenues   1,442,653       1,228,630       2,804,699       2,541,778    
                         
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                        
Casino   (806,968 )     (710,665 )     (1,577,979 )     (1,464,714 )  
Rooms   (21,845 )     (17,142 )     (44,338 )     (32,968 )  
Food and beverage   (43,564 )     (36,950 )     (88,442 )     (74,037 )  
Entertainment, retail and other   (26,423 )     (22,404 )     (48,231 )     (45,366 )  
General and administrative   (141,783 )     (126,591 )     (269,771 )     (234,817 )  
Payments to the Philippine Parties   (23,203 )     (23,617 )     (37,255 )     (34,994 )  
Pre-opening costs   (7 )     (28,765 )     (2,572 )     (31,113 )  
Development costs   (3,920 )     (3,018 )     (9,440 )     (6,907 )  
Amortization of gaming subconcession   (14,209 )     (14,310 )     (28,395 )     (28,619 )  
Amortization of land use rights   (5,664 )     (5,704 )     (11,319 )     (11,408 )  
Depreciation and amortization   (139,955 )     (111,747 )     (276,457 )     (221,434 )  
Property charges and other   (9,774 )     (9,637 )     (17,206 )     (16,183 )  
Total operating costs and expenses   (1,237,315 )     (1,110,550 )     (2,411,405 )     (2,202,560 )  
OPERATING INCOME   205,338       118,080       393,294       339,218    
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)                        
Interest income   1,448       1,286       3,572       2,695    
Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest   (75,922 )     (61,383 )     (145,545 )     (120,119 )  
Other finance costs   (507 )     (1,390 )     (790 )     (2,767 )  
Foreign exchange (losses) gain, net   (9,373 )     (4,253 )     (9,868 )     371    
Other (expenses) income, net   (23,071 )     3,257       (16,360 )     1,451    
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       (3,721 )     -    
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       (579 )     -    
Total non-operating expenses, net   (107,425 )     (62,483 )     (173,291 )     (118,369 )  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   97,913       55,597       220,003       220,849    
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   (579 )     (2,458 )     (4,270 )     (4,396 )  
NET INCOME   97,334       53,139       215,733       216,453    
NET LOSS (INCOME) ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS   2,978       4,134       1,934       (2,547 )  
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED $ 100,312     $ 57,273     $ 217,667     $ 213,906    
                         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE:                        
Basic $ 0.073     $ 0.039     $ 0.158     $ 0.145    
Diluted $ 0.072     $ 0.038     $ 0.157     $ 0.144    
                         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS:                        
Basic $ 0.218     $ 0.117     $ 0.473     $ 0.436    
Diluted $ 0.216     $ 0.115     $ 0.470     $ 0.432    
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                        
USED IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED                        
PER SHARE CALCULATION:                        
Basic   1,381,194,779       1,472,695,529       1,380,626,688       1,471,225,884    
Diluted   1,389,396,505       1,485,815,747       1,387,856,833       1,484,794,529    
                         

 

             
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  
             
             
  June 30,   December 31,  
  2019     2018    
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
             
ASSETS            
             
CURRENT ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,449,819     $ 1,436,558    
Investment securities   73,098       91,598    
Bank deposit with original maturity over three months   60,152       -    
Restricted cash   44,272       48,037    
Accounts receivable, net   283,841       242,089    
Amounts due from affiliated companies   5,317       7,603    
Inventories   42,357       40,828    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   91,846       90,749    
Total current assets   2,050,702       1,957,462    
             
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET   5,646,973       5,661,653    
GAMING SUBCONCESSION, NET   169,493       197,533    
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET   31,004       30,072    
GOODWILL   81,564       81,376    
LONG-TERM PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER ASSETS   158,875       186,515    
INVESTMENT SECURITIES   591,708       -    
RESTRICTED CASH   130       129    
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS   3,169       2,992    
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS   148,108       -    
LAND USE RIGHTS, NET   750,047       759,651    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,631,773     $ 8,877,383    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
             
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts payable $ 20,502     $ 24,879    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,513,145       1,658,550    
Income tax payable   4,739       4,903    
Operating lease liabilities, current   36,651       -    
Finance lease liabilities, current   37,278       34,659    
Current portion of long-term debt, net   884,536       395,547    
Amounts due to affiliated companies   6,002       11,469    
Total current liabilities   2,502,853       2,130,007    
             
LONG-TERM DEBT, NET   3,815,519       3,665,370    
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   12,117       28,866    
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES   56,266       54,063    
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT   127,260       -    
FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT   259,341       253,374    
AMOUNT DUE TO AN AFFILIATED COMPANY   282       -    
TOTAL LIABILITIES   6,773,638       6,131,680    
             
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Ordinary shares   14,010       14,830    
Treasury shares   (93,345 )     (657,389 )  
Additional paid-in capital   2,971,373       3,523,275    
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (25,513 )     (49,804 )  
Accumulated losses   (628,715 )     (703,576 )  
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders' equity   2,237,810       2,127,336    
Noncontrolling interests   620,325       618,367    
Total equity   2,858,135       2,745,703    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,631,773     $ 8,877,383    
             

 

                         
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to   
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)  
                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018    
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                         
Net Income Attributable to                        
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 100,312     $ 57,273     $ 217,667     $ 213,906    
Pre-opening Costs   7       28,765       2,572       31,113    
Development Costs   3,920       3,018       9,440       6,907    
Property Charges and Other   9,774       9,637       17,206       16,183    
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt   -       -       3,721       -    
Costs Associated with Debt Modification   -       -       579       -    
Income Tax Impact on Adjustments   (1,020 )     (179 )     (2,089 )     (179 )  
Noncontrolling Interests Impact on Adjustments   (3,790 )     (478 )     (6,699 )     (1,440 )  
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to                        
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 109,203     $ 98,036     $ 242,397     $ 266,490    
                         
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE:                    
Basic $ 0.079     $ 0.067     $ 0.176     $ 0.181    
Diluted $ 0.079     $ 0.066     $ 0.175     $ 0.179    
                         
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS:                        
Basic $ 0.237     $ 0.200     $ 0.527     $ 0.543    
Diluted $ 0.236     $ 0.198     $ 0.524     $ 0.538    
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                        
USED IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO                        
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED                        
PER SHARE CALCULATION:                        
Basic   1,381,194,779       1,472,695,529       1,380,626,688       1,471,225,884    
Diluted   1,389,396,505       1,485,815,747       1,387,856,833       1,484,794,529    
                         

 

                                           
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  
                                           
                                           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2019  
  Altira

Macau		   Mocha   City of

Dreams		   Studio

City		   City of

Dreams

Manila		   Corporate

and Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                                           
Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,484   $ 3,650     $ 183,527     $ 39,185   $ 39,451     $ (62,959 )   $ 205,338  
                                           
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -       -       -     23,203       -       23,203  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -       -       -     762       -       762  
Pre-opening Costs   -     -       (46 )     60     (7 )     -       7  
Development Costs   -     -       -       -     -       3,920       3,920  
Depreciation and Amortization   5,883     1,989       66,293       46,610     19,023       20,030       159,828  
Share-based Compensation   104     38       1,065       508     348       6,193       8,256  
Property Charges and Other   15     (389 )     (66 )     8,413     51       1,750       9,774  
Adjusted EBITDA   8,486     5,288       250,773       94,776     82,831       (31,066 )     411,088  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -       -       -     -       31,066       31,066  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 8,486   $ 5,288     $ 250,773     $ 94,776   $ 82,831     $ -     $ 442,154  
                                           
                                           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2018  
  Altira

Macau		   Mocha   City of

Dreams		   Studio

City		   City of

Dreams

Manila		   Corporate

and Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                                           
Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,542   $ 3,082     $ 96,426     $ 26,593   $ 44,217     $ (65,780 )   $ 118,080  
                                           
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -       -       -     23,617       -       23,617  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -       -       -     751       -       751  
Pre-opening Costs   -     -       28,754       11     -       -       28,765  
Development Costs   -     -       -       -     -       3,018       3,018  
Depreciation and Amortization   4,673     2,025       42,660       45,004     18,803       18,596       131,761  
Share-based Compensation   100     48       838       430     (131 )     5,376       6,661  
Property Charges and Other   -     58       2,801       1,164     28       5,586       9,637  
Adjusted EBITDA   18,315     5,213       171,479       73,202     87,285       (33,204 )     322,290  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -       -       -     -       33,204       33,204  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 18,315   $ 5,213     $ 171,479     $ 73,202   $ 87,285     $ -     $ 355,494  
                                           



                                           
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  
                                           
                                           
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2019  
  Altira

Macau		   Mocha   City of

Dreams		   Studio

City		   City of

Dreams

Manila		   Corporate

and Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                                           
Operating Income (Loss) $ 12,188   $ 7,566     $ 341,747   $ 87,664   $ 62,456     $ (118,327 )   $ 393,294  
                                           
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -       -     -     37,255       -       37,255  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -       -     -     1,518       -       1,518  
Pre-opening Costs   25     -       5     2,549     (7 )     -       2,572  
Development Costs   -     -       -     -     -       9,440       9,440  
Depreciation and Amortization   11,307     3,991       131,995     91,769     38,150       38,959       316,171  
Share-based Compensation   204     81       1,711     692     630       11,361       14,679  
Property Charges and Other   42     (361 )     3,877     8,542     3,356       1,750       17,206  
Adjusted EBITDA   23,766     11,277       479,335     191,216     143,358       (56,817 )     792,135  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -       -     -     -       56,817       56,817  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 23,766   $ 11,277     $ 479,335   $ 191,216   $ 143,358     $ -     $ 848,952  
                                           
                                           
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2018  
  Altira

Macau		   Mocha   City of

Dreams		   Studio

City		   City of

Dreams

Manila		   Corporate

and Other		   Total  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                                           
Operating Income (Loss) $ 26,191   $ 8,402     $ 258,373   $ 89,357   $ 72,324     $ (115,429 )   $ 339,218  
                                           
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -     -       -     -     34,994       -       34,994  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   -     -       -     -     1,515       -       1,515  
Pre-opening Costs   -     -       31,060     53     -       -       31,113  
Development Costs   -     -       -     -     -       6,907       6,907  
Depreciation and Amortization   9,519     4,108       82,823     89,545     37,976       37,490       261,461  
Share-based Compensation   171     75       1,696     766     (741 )     9,212       11,179  
Property Charges and Other   461     (432 )     5,542     3,531     28       7,053       16,183  
Adjusted EBITDA   36,342     12,153       379,494     183,252     146,096       (54,767 )     702,570  
Corporate and Other Expenses   -     -       -     -     -       54,767       54,767  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 36,342   $ 12,153     $ 379,494   $ 183,252   $ 146,096     $ -     $ 757,337  
                                           



                         
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to  
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  
                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30,   June 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                         
Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 100,312     $ 57,273     $ 217,667     $ 213,906  
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests   (2,978 )     (4,134 )     (1,934 )     2,547  
Net Income   97,334       53,139       215,733       216,453  
Income Tax Expense   579       2,458       4,270       4,396  
Interest and Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net   107,425       62,483       173,291       118,369  
Property Charges and Other   9,774       9,637       17,206       16,183  
Share-based Compensation   8,256       6,661       14,679       11,179  
Depreciation and Amortization   159,828       131,761       316,171       261,461  
Development Costs   3,920       3,018       9,440       6,907  
Pre-opening Costs   7       28,765       2,572       31,113  
Land Rent to Belle Corporation   762       751       1,518       1,515  
Payments to the Philippine Parties   23,203       23,617       37,255       34,994  
Adjusted EBITDA   411,088       322,290       792,135       702,570  
Corporate and Other Expenses   31,066       33,204       56,817       54,767  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 442,154     $ 355,494     $ 848,952     $ 757,337  
                         

 

                           
  Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries  
  Supplemental Data Schedule  
                           
            Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
            June 30,   June 30,  
              2019       2018       2019       2018    
Room Statistics:                      
  Altira Macau                      
    Average daily rate (3)     $   177     $   187     $   178     $   191    
    Occupancy per available room       99 %     99 %     99 %     99 %  
    Revenue per available room (4)     $   176     $   185     $   177     $   189    
                           
  City of Dreams                      
    Average daily rate (3)     $   206     $   201     $   206     $   203    
    Occupancy per available room       98 %     97 %     98 %     98 %  
    Revenue per available room (4)     $   202     $   196     $   201     $   198    
                           
                           
  Studio City                      
    Average daily rate (3)     $   132     $   135     $   133     $   137    
    Occupancy per available room       100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %  
    Revenue per available room (4)     $   132     $   135     $   133     $   137    
                           
                           
  City of Dreams Manila                    
    Average daily rate (3)     $   182     $   157     $   173     $   158    
    Occupancy per available room       98 %     98 %     98 %     98 %  
    Revenue per available room (4)     $   178     $   154     $   170     $   155    
                           
Other Information:                      
  Altira Macau                      
    Average number of table games       104         103         104         103    
    Average number of gaming machines       171         129         170         126    
    Table games win per unit per day (5)   $ 17,125     $ 21,491     $ 20,209     $ 21,306    
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (6)   $   235     $   160     $   220     $   145    
                           
  City of Dreams                      
    Average number of table games       518         483         518         481    
    Average number of gaming machines       823         690         822         678    
    Table games win per unit per day (5)   $ 19,184     $ 14,542     $ 17,812     $ 15,568    
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (6)   $   528     $   912     $   528     $   873    
                           
  Studio City                      
    Average number of table games       293         293         293         293    
    Average number of gaming machines       985         959         980         951    
    Table games win per unit per day (5)   $  12,812     $ 13,509     $ 12,660     $ 14,399    
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (6)   $   225     $   237     $   218     $   244    
                           
  City of Dreams Manila                    
    Average number of table games       306         299         304         297    
    Average number of gaming machines       2,271         1,900         2,256         1,868    
    Table games win per unit per day (5)   $   5,672     $   6,165     $   5,218     $   5,797    
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (6)   $   248     $   291     $   255     $   286    
                           
                           
    (3) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
    (4) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
    (5) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
    (6) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis

Source: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

