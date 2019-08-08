MeiraGTx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares





LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,200,000 of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. In addition, MeiraGTx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,000 of its ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds to MeiraGTx from the offering are expected to be $75.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option. All of the ordinary shares in the offering are being sold by MeiraGTx.



BofA Merrill Lynch, Piper Jaffray and Chardan are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about August 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The ordinary shares are being offered by MeiraGTx pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 17, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on July 19, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by contacting: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com; or Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia and xerophthalmia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the public offering, including statements related to expected gross proceeds and anticipated closing date, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, MeiraGTx's incurrence of significant losses; any inability to achieve or maintain profitability, acquire additional capital, identify additional and develop existing product candidates, successfully execute strategic priorities, bring product candidates to market, build-out the manufacturing facility and processes, successfully enroll patients in and complete clinical trials, accurately predict growth assumptions, recognize benefits of any orphan drug designations, retain key personnel or attract qualified employees, or incur expected levels of operating expenses; failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; failure to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory approval for product candidates within expected time frames or at all; the novel nature and impact of negative public opinion of gene therapy; failure to comply with ongoing regulatory obligations; contamination or shortage of raw materials; changes in healthcare laws; risks associated with MeiraGTx's international operations; significant competition in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; dependence on third parties; risks related to intellectual property; litigation risks; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in MeiraGTx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 as such factors may be updated from time to time in MeiraGTx's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While MeiraGTx may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, MeiraGTx disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause MeiraGTx's views to change. Thus, one should not assume that MeiraGTx's silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MeiraGTx's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts



Investors:

MeiraGTx

Elizabeth Broder

(646) 860-7983

Investors@meiragtx.com

or

Media:

W2O pure

Christiana Pascale

(212) 257-6722

cpascale@purecommunications.com

Source: MeiraGTx