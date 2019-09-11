Mega View Digital Entertainment Corp. Announces Proposed Debt Settlement





TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega View Digital Entertainment Corp. (the "Company") (NEX: MVD.H) announces today the Company proposes to issue 1,584,063 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to an arm's length party pursuant to a shares for debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement"). Under the Debt Settlement, the Company will settle the aggregate of $79,203.16 in indebtedness owed to the sole creditor (the "Creditor") of the Company. The Common Shares issued under the Debt Settlement will be issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per Common Share and will be subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after closing. The Debt Settlement is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval.



Assuming the receipt of requisite approvals for the Debt Settlement, the Creditor, who prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement held no securities of the Company, will acquire 1,584,063 Common Shares, or approximately 17.58% of the expected issued and outstanding Common Shares following the completion of the Debt Settlement. In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an Early Warning Report respecting the acquisition of Common Shares by the Creditor pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be filed under the Company's SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

